Athletics directors and coaches in Southern Brazoria County are in good spirits after the first week of voluntary summer conditioning and sport-specific workouts.
They are ensuring kids get the most of their workouts each day while keeping safety precautions at a premium as coronavirus concerns linger.
ANGLETON
The Wildcats worked out Monday through Friday and Athletics Director Jason Brittain is happy about his first week back with student-athletes, he said.
“We feel great about how the first week went,” Brittain said. “The staff and the kids have done a great job and the kids have done everything we’ve asked them to do. It’s great seeing the kids coming back and they know they have to keep safety in mind when we do this.”
In a time when coaches had to prepare in a way none of them have prepared before, there were challenges, but the Angleton coaches got through with the ample time UIL provided.
“There were a few organizational challenges with the cleaning, getting all the supplies and training people on how to clean,” Brittain said. “We’re happy the UIL gave us the time to allow ourselves to be as prepared as we could be.”
In terms of the kids coming back, Brittain is just happy they’re here.
“The kids have been smiling every day and some were out of shape, but they’re getting back into shape quickly,” he said. “We have a really tight group and we really care about each other.”
With COVID-19 concerns, Brittain stressed to his coaches and players they are not going to worry or complain about things they can’t do. They are focusing on what they can do and make sure they do that at a high level, he said.
BRAZOSPORT ISD
Brazoswood and Brazosport, along with the intermediate schools, had workouts Monday through Friday. Despite the number of locations and coaches needed for each sport, everything went well in the first week back.
“I think it was an outstanding week and all the sports exceeded the expectations of kids we thought were coming out,” Brazosport ISD Athletics Director Alan Weddell said. “The coaches were extremely happy to be back and motivated to work and see the kids again and the kids were excited to be back around their friends.”
Though the excitement around all the sports was high, Weddell remains aware safety is the No. 1 priority, he said. The kids realize they have to take safety precautions as well, he said.
“We’re constantly reminding kids to have proper distancing and the kids realize to continue working out like this, they have to take the safety precautions,” he said.
With the 20:1 coaches to kids ratio the UIL set until June 22, Brazosport ISD had to figure out how to adhere to the ratio while kids kept coming out — which proved difficult at first.
“We didn’t expect that many kids to come out and we had to change some times and switch some coaches around to adhere to the amount of coach to kids ratio,” Weddell said.
Weddell and the coaches are adapting to the rules in place and have noticed the spike of coronavirus cases in Texas, as well as the entire country and plans on making the extra effort to prioritize the safety of the athletes, he said.
SWEENY
The Bulldogs worked out Monday through Thursday and coaches were pleased with the number of student-athletes that showed up for the first week.
“It went well. I was really pleased and maintained our number throughout the week,” Sweeny Athletic Director Randy Lynch said. “Wednesday we got a little break from the weather and we increased our numbers on Wednesday too, so I was just pleased with it all.”
The kids adapted well from the first day and Lynch and the other coaches wanted to slow things down from Monday to make sure they didn’t overdo it too soon, he said.
With the success of participation from students in the first week, Lynch is excited for the future.
“We can’t wait for week two to see what happens,” he said. “We’re going to keep practicing social distancing and keeping safety at the top of the list.”
Though summer workouts are going well so far, Lynch doesn’t know what will happen in terms of a football season for the fall. They will continue to prepare for it as other sports across Texas and the country are doing, he said.
COLUMBIA-BRAZORIA ISD
Columbia had workouts Monday through Friday and there was a good number of athletes who showed up for the first week.
“I thought it went excellent and the participation was great. We averaged about 100 boys per day and 45 girls per day and overall it went as expected,” Columbia Athletics Director Brent Mascheck said. “The safety of the kids was our priority and the kids were out of shape, which is expected, and we worked with it.”
Mascheck and the coaching staffs went slow to get kids back in shape and kids were excited to being back and getting back in shape, he said.
He wanted to take advantage of working out all five days because Mascheck wants kids to go on vacation during the summer.
Volleyball players have already started going through their drills, but they’re going to start concentrating on football more after the Fourth of July, Mascheck said.
With the participation between boys and girls sports at a high, Mascheck is proud of what the kids and the coaching staffs have done so far.
“This is a good opportunity for the kids to get back into shape and I’m very proud of the attitude and the work ethic of the kids all week,” he said. “They were very patient on going through the check in process and the coaches did a great job following all the guidelines.”
DANBURY
Athletes work out Monday through Friday with an emphasis on explosiveness, power and skills. They also have Competition Wednesdays every week, per their workout schedule.
