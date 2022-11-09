CLUTE — Brazoswood continued to celebrate a fall to remember in its athletics Wednesday by honoring four Lady Bucs softball players who signed their national letter of intent to continue their athletic careers.
Shortstop Cici Jefferson signed with the University of Texas at El Paso; outfielder Kaylin Jansky signed with LeTourneau University; catcher Haley Hughes signed with Blinn College; and Isabelle Tapia went a different route, signing with Palm Beach Atlantic University to play lacrosse.
JEFFERSON
Jefferson is the definition of a leader.
Brazoswood softball coach Laura Oltman was impressed with Jefferson’s leadership since she was a freshman playing shortstop, the coach said.
“It felt like home,” Jefferson said of UTEP. “Sometimes you go to places, and you’re just not sure, but as soon as I got there, I felt at home because everybody was so welcoming.”
Jefferson was in communication with Prairie A&M, Texas Southern University and the University of the Incarnate Word. She announced her commitment to UTEP last October, and sealing the deal on paper was a relief for the senior.
“It’s good to finally settle down, and I felt like I made the right decision,” she said.
Jefferson plays shortstop for the Lady Bucs and third base for her select team. If she had to choose, Jefferson prefers playing the hot corner.
“It’s my home,” she said.
Although players come and go in the Lady Buc program throughout the years, Jefferson prides herself on remaining a leader.
“It’s good to get to know everybody and step up and be a leader for everyone,” she said. “That was one of the important things I can bring to the team and lift everybody.”
Jefferson will study business to be a financial adviser.
JANSKY
Jansky chose LeTourneau University because of the atmosphere. She was considering the University of Texas-Arlington, among others.
The Lady Buc outfielder will man left and center field in college.
“I like center. I feel both have their pros and cons, but center is more, I call it the bird’s eye, like the quarterback of the outfield,” Jansky said. “In left field, you get more challenging foul ball dives.”
She will study special needs education.
Jansky was a big part of the Lady Bucs’ run to the regional tournament last year for the second consecutive season. The Game 3 loss to Deer Park in a regional quarterfinal stuck out to the senior the most. She averaged .326 with two home runs and 18 runs scored and committed just three errors in the outfield last season.
“That was the best team we had had so far, and I felt that was the best group of girls,” she said. “The love through the whole team was amazing.”
HUGHES
Hughes wanted to get her career going at a junior college because there was more of an opportunity to play during her freshman year.
“Blinn offered me, and Blinn is one of the best junior colleges,” Hughes said. “It is very well known and a great program.”
Hughes looked into Tarleton State but decided Blinn was the best option.
Oltman considered Hughes a rare five-tool athlete with power, hitting for average, speed, a good arm and great defense.
“You want to have a lot of people on your team because you want to have people who can run fast, who can hit the ball, who have power and you want people who can catch but are also quick on their feet,” Hughes said. “I feel like I am a little bit of all of that, so like an all-in-one, and I feel like I can contribute more to the team.”
Hughes has always had speed, but she lacked power and size because she had a small and skinny frame.
Her transformation began when she went from playing in the outfield to catcher in the middle of her freshman year.
“I was an outfielder pretty much my whole life, and our select coach asked me if I could catch because I had a good arm. He basically asked me in a tournament, and I caught the entire tournament,” she said. “I had to watch other catchers and copy what they were doing because I didn’t know what I was doing.
“Shortly after that, I started getting strong, and my legs started getting big because catchers have big legs.”
Hughes then found a love for lifting and has been on the Lady Bucs powerlifting team, which has helped her gain power at the plate.
She batted .538 last season with a .723 slugging percentage. She also drove in 23 runs, the second-most on the team.
“When I started lifting, I started doing more power hitting instead of slapping, and I found that I am good at power hitting,” Hughes said. “I was a slapper, and I still am, but I have just been standing for the last couple of months to work on my power-hitting.”
She will study pre-vet med technology at Blinn.
TAPIA
Tapia plays softball, but her first love is lacrosse.
The Illinois native got a taste of the sport in the fifth grade. She moved down to Lake Jackson three years later, but her love for lacrosse never waned.
“I have played softball since I was little, but I need lacrosse,” she said. “So when we moved here, it was finding a happy middle. There is Houston, but there is also this nice school down here in Brazoswood in a small town, but it is close enough to my dad’s work in Houston.”
Tapia played club lacrosse in middle school and drove an hour and a half to League City. Lacrosse in Illinois is growing, Tapia said. Tapia is from Bloomington, the home of Illinois State, and the head club coach there coached Tapia’s team.
“He made a club program where we played against other teams in the surrounding area,” she said. “When I moved, they finally made a high school team, and it has grown since I left.”
During the fall, she participates in practice for two hours, Tuesdays and Sundays. The spring season is hectic for Tapia, who had track practice in the morning Mondays and Tuesdays, went to school, then softball practice until 5:30 p.m. and drove to lacrosse practice in Houston at 6:30 p.m. last year.
“We’ll also play in tournaments on weekends,” she said. “We’ll go to Dallas, Houston and Austin for tournaments.”
Tapia chose Palm Beach Atlantic, a Division II school, because of the school’s marine biology program.
“It’s a small school right on the beach with an amazing lacrosse program, and it is everything that I have wanted,” she said. “It’s a vacation place, and I am going there for college. That’s amazing.”
When Tapia looked at colleges, she knew she wanted to go somewhere that allowed her to play lacrosse. She also looked into the University of Maine at Machias, the University of Alabama-Huntsville and other schools in Florida.
“Lacrosse is the love of my life,” Tapia said. “I have always wanted to play lacrosse in college, and I love PBA so much.”
