As the first unseeded team to reach the Women’s College World Series in softball, the Texas Lady Longhorns have surprised many this season.
While Texas fought its way to the big stage, enjoying the ride is third baseman Mia Scott’s family, who were in attendance for the big showdown.
Texas lost the College World Series to defending champion Oklahoma with a 16-1 loss Wednesday and a 10-5 defeat in Game 2 on Thursday.
“It’s just been crazy and nerve-wracking,” mother Cassandra Scott said. “But for her, I text or call her before each game, I tell her how nervous and excited I am, but with her, it’s like, ‘Why are you nervous?’ She is very calm and cool and goes and does her thing. So I never know when she is nervous sometimes or even if she is because, most of the time, her response is that she is fine.
“For example, when they played UCLA last week, I just asked her if she was nervous, and she was like, ‘No, mom, we’ve played them before, and we’ve hit off her before, so we are good.’ So I try to leave her alone, and I don’t try to get it out of her to see if she is or not. I just let her get into her groove and do her thing.”
Cassandra’s husband Garvin Scott, daughter Gabby Scott son Caden Scott, a niece, nephew and a friend are in Oklahoma City.
Mia Scott went 10-for-23, including a three-run home run in Game 2, throughout the College World Series.
Pearland Dawson alum and Longhorn teammate Courtney Day batted 4-for-14.
Cassandra has enjoyed watching her daughter perform on the big stage.
“Playing-wise, I believe Mia has just gone about her business and handling it on the field, but for me, the big surprise has been watching her show more emotion than I’ve ever seen her do,” Cassandra said. “I am used to seeing her plays make her but this year that is the biggest thing I’ve noticed, her emotion. But I am glad she is showing that side of her because I love seeing it myself. When she first got to UT, they wanted her to be more vocal on the field, and that’s not her, but she has been working on that.”
Angleton sophomore catcher Gabby Scott has enjoyed watching her sister.
“It’s been exciting but also crazy at the same time because of where we started,” Gabby said. “It’s like we are from this small town, but now we are here in Oklahoma City watching Mia play in the World Series years later.
“But I am just proud of her and her hard work.”
Some younger Ladycats also chimed in on the excitement around town of Mia Scott in the World Series.
“Growing up, we knew and had heard that Mia was such a good player and now to watch her on TV playing softball is just cool,” former teammate Riley Davila said. “Mia has always been a smart player, and just by watching her during the games, she is very intense, and it seems like whatever plays she makes, she’s always on top of it.”
Cassandra has been impressed with the growth of her fourth of six children at the University of Texas.
“Mia has always been one not to do interviews, but yesterday they had media day, and she sent me some clips where she participated,” Cassandra said. “So I know it’s coming, and she is starting to get out of her shyness.
“But I don’t want to push her because it could hold her back. But she is getting better at that, and it is coming.”
