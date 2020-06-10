CLUTE — Brazosport ISD had a mass of heavy hearts after longtime teacher and coach Alford Bonner died Monday of a heart attack.
“I knew Alford Bonner the day they opened Brazoswood High School. I was involved in the early days of Brazoswood football and he was a wide receiver and defensive back,” Brazosport ISD Athletics Director Alan Weddell said. “He was a smart, hard worker that always did his best.”
Bonner was one of the first minority players at Brazoswood and he was well-liked by everyone else on the team. Once he started coaching at Clute Intermediate, he never missed a game when his kids went on to high school, Weddell said.
“It’s a great loss for BISD and a greater loss for the world,” he said. “The whole Bonner family is great for the community and he will be missed.”
Bonner taught fifth and sixth grade at Rasco Middle School recently and served the Brazosport ISD community for 19 years.
Bonner was an inspiration to young minds throughout his career, and Brazoswood student-athlete Xavier Rubio is one of a long list of students on whom he had a positive influence, Rubio said.
“He taught me many things and changed the way I looked at the game,” Rubio said. “He always wanted me to be great and I know he always had my back.”
Rubio met Bonner in sixth grade at Clute Intermediate and hasn’t looked at him as a coach, but as a best friend who always pushed him to be at his best. He had an immense impact on him and was an amazing coach, friend and person, Rubio said.
Coaches, former students and others who were impacted by Bonner’s death expressed their sentiments throughout social media.
Former Brazoswood football coach Dean DeAtley knew Bonner for 18 years and witnessed the impact Bonner had on the kids who came through his program — and even his own.
“He did a great job of reaching out to every kid and he never met a stranger when it came to kids, no matter the sport or the grade level,” DeAtley said. “He made time for every kid and I think that’s what made him special.”
DeAtley saw the impact Bonner made, he said.
“He was a mentor and a friend to every one of the kids, even my own,” DeAtley said. “If you could bottle up what he had you’d be a millionaire because he chose to have a good attitude every day he came into work and made a lasting impact everywhere he went.”
