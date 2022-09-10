FREEPORT — A team is allowed to have 11 players on the field.
Northbrook felt like it saw more Friday.
Brazoswood (3-0) did everything in its power to control every aspect of the game, and they did it consistently.
After breaking a school-record 77 points last week, the Bucs nearly matched it with a 70-12 win over the Raiders on homecoming night at Hopper Field.
It’s the Buccaneers’ first 3-0 start since 2016, done with much more offense this year. Brazoswood is averaging 60.6 points per game through their first three contests.
Quarterback Isaac Ponce and running back Jose Trevino needed one half to make an impact before a homecoming curtain call.
The Brazoswood offense finished with 470 yards, 320 on the ground.
“We run the offense as we can handle it, and it’s also a big advantage against our opponents because they get tired and we’re prepared for it,” Ponce said.
He credited his offensive line and noticed the massive improvement.
“Going through summer camp from the first game of the season to at this point right now, we’ve improved a lot,” Ponce said.
Trevino added 143 yards and three touchdowns to his season total on just nine carries. He went untouched in two of his touchdowns of 39 and 42 yards.
“It’s cool, but I mean, as long as I’m doing the best I can, the best for the team and put this team in the best situation to win some games,” Trevino said.
Through four halves of play, he has racked up nine touchdowns in his first year on varsity.
“He’s just got a knack for the game, and he just he’s got a high football IQ,” Bucs coach Joe Dale Cary said. “He’s got that little bit of that it factor, and he knows what to do with the ball in his hands.”
After a punt on Northbrook’s (1-2) opening drive, Brazoswood immediately took off when Trevino scored from a yard out.
Ponce controlled the following drive and kept it himself for a 42-yard sprint for six.
He finished his final homecoming game throwing for 106 yards and two touchdowns while also gaining 66 yards and a touchdown with his legs.
Ponce found senior wide receiver Kade Bengtson on a fade route for his touchdown pass from 13 yards out.
He followed up his first toss with a deep ball to fellow senior wide receiver Cole Hagan, who made an over-the-shoulder catch and extended into the end zone for a 45-yard score.
Brazoswood snagged a couple of fumbles and returned them to the end zone. Northbrook senior quarterback Aiden Chevalley’s arm was hit, forcing a fumble that landed in defensive back Jayden Blackmon’s lap, returning it 94 yards for the score.
“Anytime you score on defense, it’s a great night, so I’m happy for those guys,” Cary said.
Junior linebacker Mason Donovan forced the second fumble, coming off the left side as Jayden Malone returned it for a touchdown.
Alongside the defensive touchdowns, the unit got 15 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception.
“A bunch of kids got to tackle, a lot of kids got reps and got better, so it was a good positive night for the Bucs,” Cary said.
Brazoswood entered the break with a 56-6 lead. The second-stringers played the remainder of the game, Deja vu of last week.
Cary thought it was important to put in the second team to prepare as many players for district as possible.
“I think everybody getting the play is good,” he said. “I think our kids get good reps before district play, so when those guys are called upon at some point in the season, now they’ve had reps and are ready.”
The Raiders broke a 41-game losing streak last week with their 41-27 over Aldine. Their chance at a winning streak will have to wait.
Chevalley’s lone effective play was throwing to his backup quarterback, Brandon Dillon, who was the signal-caller last week but was slotted out wide Friday.
The lone non-garbage time touchdown for the Raiders came on a double-pass from Chevalley to Dillon to Marquell Hannah for a 50-yard score.
Dillon finished with 10 catches for 187 yards and earned a receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter.
After the 58-point victory, Trevino said the team could still improve in every area.
“Continue to game plan the way we do, continue to practice and get the job done,” he said.
Ponce shared those same sentiments.
“We got to game plan the same, watch the same amount of film and prepare the same way,” Ponce said.
Brazoswood will look for their first 4-0 start since 2015 next week on the road against Houston Westbury.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.