Sweeny graduate Justice Clemons was like any other kid in football, dreaming of wanting to play on a big college football team and eventually making it to the National Football League.
Justice is prevailing.
Once a talented but raw cornerback out of Class 4A high school football, Clemons achieved one of his goals of joining a Power 5 program by committing to Kansas State in May, becoming the sixth player to join the Wildcats this offseason.
Clemons recorded 56 tackles, three interceptions and five passes defended over his career at Sweeny. He went to Tyler Junior College, a school that had sent 23 players to Division I programs after the 2019 season, which was the kind of success Clemons was hoping for when he joined the Apaches.
“That was the main thing on my mind,” he said.
The journey wasn’t given to him, however. He had to mature, refine his skills and find inspiration. Luckily, Tyler gave him an opportunity, and now he is making the most of it.
“Mainly discipline and mental toughness,” Clemons said about what he had to work on coming out of high school. “I knew I always had an attitude problem in Sweeny, my sophomore and junior year. I wasn’t disciplined enough, and I thought I was the star on the team.
“I felt like when I got to Tyler and the JUCO level; the coaches wouldn’t put up with it. The first time me and my coach got into it, he sat me on the sideline for a whole practice, and that was something I didn’t want to go through. I didn’t want to be the only one on the sideline with a bad attitude.”
THE TRANSFORMATION
The Sweeny native’s versatility allowed him to be in the nickel for the Apaches last season and received honorable mention all-conference honors following the 2021 campaign.
“Playing in high school, you are out there doing your thing and playing your own game,” Clemons said. “So I was mainly a press corner, aggressive and fast, and I felt like that messed me up in the long run, especially when I got to Tyler.”
At Tyler, Clemons played more off-man and zone coverage. It was the opposite of high school when he would play a bump-and-run style.
“When I got to Tyler, they taught me all the things I needed,” Clemons said. “Being a press corner, that is going to come. Everyone is going to be a press corner sometime, but here you have to play multiple coverages to be one of the best corners and get recruited.
“Recruiters want to see everything you can do. Not just press coverage or just off man; they want to see it all. I liked it at Tyler because they brought all of my skills together.”
The results spoke for themselves.
In his final season at Tyler, Clemons recorded 36 tackles, 28 solo, in 11 games. He was fourth in Region XIV in interceptions with two and had a forced fumble. Those numbers improved from his freshman year, which saw him rack up 15 tackles in seven games, one sack and one interception.
AN APACHE INVASION
At least five former Tyler Junior College players transferred to Division I programs this offseason, and three of them landed in Manhattan, Kansas.
The school had already signed safety Kobe Savage in December and linebacker Gavin Forsha before getting Clemons to commit.
“We had so much talent at Tyler that it was ridiculous,” Clemons said. “I got to play with Kobe Savage, my boy Gavin and two of the people I looked up to were Kobe Savage and Xavier Benson.”
Benson transferred in November to Oklahoma State, and the four former Apaches will meet each other again Oct. 29 in Manhattan.
“I watched those guys in practice and saw how they played in games, and it was like they were on a different level,” Clemons said. “It inspired me to be better. If they could do it, then I could do it.”
The Apaches were 12-8 overall the last two seasons and 9-5 in Region XIV play and beat Coffeyville Community College in the Heart of Texas Bowl in 2021. Savage and Forsha had been in college longer than Clemons, he said, and the larger schools already had eyes on them, but they were perfect examples for Clemons to follow.
“I thought, ‘If they could do it, I can do it.’ So I went out there and kept giving all I got,” Clemons said, “and my opportunities finally came.”
After his second season with Tyler, Clemons began receiving offers from Sam Houston State University, Prairie View, Middle Tennessee, Central Michigan, University of Louisiana Monroe, University of Stephen F. Austin, Eastern Kentucky and the University of Houston. He visited K-State and Sam Houston.
“My dream school was always the University of Houston because Houston always felt like my hometown, being raised right outside of Houston, so it was always my goal to get there,” Clemons said.
During his junior year at Sweeny, Clemons was scheduled for an official visit to the soon-to-be Big 12 school, but after the firing of head coach Major Applewhite and his coaching staff following the 2018 season, the recruiting roster was cleared, Clemons said.
“It was kind of a heartbreaker for me,” he said.
However, a junior college was realistically Clemons’ only route to college football, he said, because of his low GPA despite Division I schools, like UH, looking at him.
“I probably went into JUCO with a GPA of like a 1.8 and came out with a 3.1,” he said. “It took some time to get disciplined, focus, having mental toughness and staying on track.”
With a second chance at a Division I program three years later, there was another chance at joining UH.
Clemons felt the school was getting closer to him with the coaching staff beginning to follow him on Twitter, but he also had an offer from Kansas State on the table. Time was running out, and he had to make a decision, Clemons said.
“I’ve got to find me a new home and get stuff together,” he said. “Honestly, it was kind of too late, and it (Kansas State) was the place I felt the most comfortable. When I went on my visit, the coaches were unbelievable. They showed so much love to me, they were real with me, kept me honest and told me the good things and the bad.
“It’s good when you meet someone who will tell you the good and the bad, and that was something that stood out. When these coaches gave me the opportunity, I felt like it was only right. It was right to be able to play with my boy again, keep following in his (Savage) footsteps and keep pushing to get better every day.”
A FAMILY TRADITION
The soon-to-be junior’s mindset is to make a significant impact with the Wildcats. Clemons wants to get into better shape and work on his conditioning, and he is heading in the right direction with his weight dropping from 205 pounds to 199 since arriving in Manhattan.
“I want to build a family here, become a brother and hopefully soon become a leader,” he said. “I feel like if I keep pushing and keep doing what I have been doing, hopefully, my next step is to make it to the NFL.”
Making it to the NFL has become a family tradition for the former Bulldog.
Clemons, a criminal justice major, is the cousin of former NFL cornerback Quentin Jammer and Seattle safety Quandre Diggs, a two-time pro bowler who re-signed with the Seahawks in the offseason.
The Wildcats open the season against South Dakota on Sept. 3 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in Manhattan.
“We have fall camp coming up, so everybody will be competing and who best fits where,” Clemons said. “At the end of the day, I am going to try to take some spots. That’s what I came here for.”
“But I know for a fact that I will be on special teams — that is something they talked with me about, and they have talked to me about being on the defense. I’m a little bit bigger than most corners. I can cover, get physical and I love to tackle, so they want to put me in the run game.”
