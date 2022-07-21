As a swimmer, Trey Ponzi has never made it to the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Summer Games of Texas.
However, he’ll get to experience it as a coach.
The Lake Jackson Swim team qualified more than 30 swimmers for the state meet, which begins today through Sunday at the Corpus Christi Natatorium in Corpus Christi.
Ponzi joins assistant coaches Emily Agan, Celeste Albarran, Kathryn and Sarah Gambrel, Victoria Jensen, Ben Latta and Landon Logan, who will guide the 32 swimmers in 41 events.
While the state meet will be new to him, Ponzi expects almost every swimmer will drop their times.
“Or push themselves against those who might be a little bit faster than them,” he said.
The boys 8U swimmers, led by Derek Gonzalez, had a strong meet at the TAAF Region I meet last week in Texas City. The top three finishers in each event qualified for the state meet.
The relay team of Ryan Hood, Seth Collins, Gonzales and Dresden Hoard won the 100-yard medley with a time of 1:39.36, and the quartet of Hood, Parker Perkins, Hoard and Collins were champions of the 100-yard freestyle relay at 1:31.08.
“Our boys 8 and under relays were a little bit more inexperienced as far as swimming, but they have improved so much from the beginning of the year,” Ponzi said. “I think we had 40-some brand new swimmers, some of them on the relays, and they have come such a long way, and it is amazing to watch them.
“They are enjoying it, and they have improved astronomically, and that is the best thing you see as a coach because that is the fruit of their labor right there.”
As an individual, Gonzalez won the 25 backstroke at 19.64 and the 25 backstroke at 20.32.
“Derek and his sister, Camila, work very hard, and they push each other,” Ponzi said. “It is fun to watch them swim.”
Camila Gonzalez was a member of the girls 9- to 10-year-old age group that placed second in the 100-yard medley relay. Gonzalez, Audrey James, Hudson Quinn and Evelyn Garza clocked in at 1:18.27 to advance to state. Gonzalez swam with Quinn, Garza and Adysen Payne to finish second in the freestyle relay in 1:05.44.
Gonzalez was also a runner-up in the 25 backstroke in 19.26.
Noah Moreno was another frequent top-three finisher for Lake Jackson in the 9- to 10-year-old age group. Moreno finished second in the 25 butterfly at 19.60, clocked in at 16.19 to win the 25 freestyle and finished runner-up in the 100-yard individual medley at 1:41.22. He was also a part of the 100-yard freestyle relay quartet of Caleb Tucker, Luke Collins and Connor Marley that took second in 1:10.54.
“They (Derek Gonzalez and Moreno) are two very exceptional young men in swimming, and they have both come a very long way, especially Noah,” Ponzi said. “He was a little disappointed in his performance at region because he only got first in one of his races, but because of all the work and time he puts in at practice. He had the right to be disappointed that he didn’t win all of his races.
“I definitely expect good things out of him in all his races, and I expect him to get first in at least one of them. I think he can be a good athlete when he gets older.”
In the girls 13- to 14-year-old age group, Ponzi praised Larissa Bracken for her success at regional. The 13-year-old scored first in 29.53 in the 50-yard backstroke, the 50 breaststroke in 33.29, 50 butterfly in 29.50 and 100 IM in 1:06.28.
“Me and a few other coaches have been saying that she is one of the best swimmers in Brazoswood history because of how good she is,” Ponzi said. “She hasn’t practiced with us much this year, but she is still an exceptional swimmer. She won all of her events at the regional meet, and I think she can win all of her events at state.”
Emerson Montgomery qualified in several events in the girls 11- to 12-year-old category.
The 12-year-old was the final leg of the 200-yard medley relay quartet, including Adalyn Garza, Sierra Bracken, and Clara Bracken, who won the event in 2:26.46. Montgomery was also the champion in the 50 breaststroke (40.07), the butterfly (33.15) and the 100 IM (1:15.35). She also placed second in the 100 freestyle (1:06.88) and the 200 freestyle relay with Clara Bracken, Sierra Bracken, and Garza in 2:15.93.
“Emerson improved a lot,” Ponzi said. “I worked with her one on one, and I made her swim a lot in practice, and it showed at the region meet. She dropped at least two or three seconds in all of her events.
“I think Emerson can be good at the state meet.”
Other swimmers who finished in the top three in region include first place, girls 8U, Tynslee Taylor, 25 butterfly, 20.37; and 100 IM, 1:52.22; boys 6U, Williams Arguello, 25 freestyle, 28.27; 9-10, Payne, 25 freestyle, 15.37 and 100 IM, 1:28.81; boys 6U, Arguello, Drew Hood, Cameron Reck and Grayson Quinn, 100 freestyle relay, 2:22.32; 8U, Ryan Hood, Perkins, Hoard and Collins, 100 freestyle relay, 1:31.08; and girls 13-14, Hope Kadlecik, 200 freestyle, 2:21.87; second place, boys 9-10, Marley, Collins, Tucker and Jackson Perkins, 100 medley relay, 1:29.63; girls 9-10, Payne, 50 freestyle, 33.92; boys 6U, Arguello, 25 backstroke, 33.34; boys 8U, Seth Collins, 25 breaststroke, 26.00; girls 9-10, Evelyn Garza, 25 breaststroke, 22.80; girls 13-14, Kadlecik, 50 backstroke, 31.63 and 50 freestyle, 28.35; girls 11-12, Sierra Bracken, 50 breaststroke, 40.98; boys 11-12, Carson Pyeatt, 50 breaststroke, 39.95 and 100 IM, 1:22.16; and boys 13-14, Jonathan Wilkinson, 200 freestyle, 2:33.32; third place, boys 6U Drew Hood, 25 backstroke, 38.40; girls 9-10, James, 25 breaststroke, 23.70; girls 9-10, Quinn, 25 butterfly, 18.35; girls 8U, Peyton Montgomery, 25 butterfly, 25.33; girls 9-10, Quinn, 25 freestyle, 16.22; boys 11-12, Pyeatt, 100 freestyle, 1:10.96 and 50 backstroke, 39.46; and girls 15-17, Anna Reuschle, 100 IM, 1:17.57.
