IOWA COLONY
Angleton head coach Jason Brittain made a few bold decisions in Friday’s District 10-5A, D-I opener against Manvel that could have gone either way, but they turned out to be the right ones.
“I made some tough calls to go for the onside kick and go for it on fourth and 2 on our own side, and the kids came through,” the coach said. “And they capitalized on both.”
“They made me look good, and I appreciate that,” Brittain jokingly said.
Those calls helped Angleton overcome a 13-0 first-quarter deficit, withstand Manvel’s attempt at a game-winning field goal and allowed his team to leave Freedom Field with a 24-21 victory against the Mavericks.
“Starting out 1-0 in this district is big,” Brittain said. “We have Manvel and Foster right out of the box, and it is such a tough district. You want to be on the positive side of it after Week 1.”
After a missed field goal by Manvel’s Chase Cross, Angleton had one last chance with 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter with one timeout.
Kariyen Boniaby Goins passed for a first down, and Brittain opted to hold on to his final timeout in case something heroic happened.
And it did.
Goins ran to his left and heaved the ball to an open Bryce Duron, getting by two defenders running a post route, and hauled in the catch down to the 11-yard line for a 64-yard gain.
On came kicker Shaun Neibert, who connected on a game-winning 28-yard field goal to send those in purple home happy.
And just like that, Angleton opened its district season with a 1-0 record.
“We fell behind 13-0 early, and it wasn’t looking good,” Brittain said. “But the kids continued to fight, and when you look up in the second quarter, it’s a six-point game. I think at that point, the kids started believing.
“I think they knew they could win this game, and late in the second quarter, they started to believe in it.”
The offense had its timely scores, the Angleton defense limited Manvel’s running game and the special teams came up clutch.
“It was a true team win,” Brittain said.
Trailing 13-0 to open the second quarter, Angleton made it a one-score game following Myalek Woods’ block off the edge on Cross’ 23-yard field goal attempt that would have made it 16-0.
“Watching film, we felt like there was something there,” Brittain said. “Myalek is really good at blocking kicks, and we focused on it hard this week.”
After that play, Goins made his first appearance at quarterback on the Wildcats’ first drive of the second quarter and came out firing.
He hit Aaron Grear on first down for a 14-yard gain, followed by another completion to the senior wideout on 11 yards to get the ball to midfield.
On second and 10, Goins found Deseahn Thomas on a throwback screen pass, and the senior back trucked 32 yards to the Manvel 18. A combination of Jamarcus Shockley and Thomas got the ball down to the 1-yard line. Thomas took the direct snap on third down to punch it in with 7:57 remaining in the half.
Both offenses stalled, with five punts between the teams to end the half.
Manvel punted on its opening possession of the third quarter, and Angleton did not waste the opportunity.
With its best field position of the night up to that point at its 45-yard line, the Wildcats got the drive going with back-to-back runs by Thomas to set up a third and 1. Thomas took the direct snap up the middle for a 48-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 13.
Neibert’s extra point gave Angleton its first lead with 8:37 left in the third quarter.
“Deseahn is a tough runner, and in a short-yard situation, we know he is going to get his shoulders down, and we trust him with the rock,” Brittain said. “He was able to come through for us today in those short yard situations.”
The Wildcats, however, were not done.
Angleton recovered its onside kick to set up shop at Manvel’s 49-yard line. Two Shockley runs made it third and 9, and Goins hit Woods for a 45-yard catch-and-run to push the lead to 21-13.
“It was something we felt was there, and we wanted to make sure we did it at the right time,” Brittain said about the onside kick. “And if it was there, I trusted our kids were going to execute it, and they did.”
Manvel wasn’t done, either.
Following an Angleton punt, Manvel got the ball at its 36-yard line.
Kaden Smith ran for 10 yards, Derius Clerkley ran for 17 yards and a personal foul tacked on 15 yards to put the Mavs at the Wildcats’ 22-yard line.
On the next play, Andrew Riley scampered to the left side untouched for the score. Smith found Steve Polk running a drag across the field for the two-point conversion to tie the game at 21 with 11:52 left in the fourth quarter.
Angleton punted in its next two possessions, and Manvel punted once, but the Mavs put themselves in a position to win the game.
Riley converted a third and 3 with a 33-yard run. Smith then hit Joseph Paddio with a 13-yard pass and runs by Riley and Clerkley set up a 43-yard field goal attempt for Cross. However, the senior missed it wide to set up the Wildcats’ winning drive.
A pair of first-quarter turnovers for Angleton led to Manvel’s 13-0 lead.
The Wildcats’ defense forced a fumble on the Mavs’ opening drive of the game as Christopher Thomas recovered the ball at Angleton’s 30. However, starting quarterback Reagan Cade was sacked and fumbled, allowing Manvel to pounce on it at Angleton’s 20-yard line.
One play later, Kiram Dallas took the ball on an end around, going around the left edge and diving toward the end zone for the score.
Cross’ extra point made it 7-0 Mavs with 7:23 left in the opening quarter.
After both teams traded punts, Angleton received the ball at its 6-yard line when the snap to Cade went over his head and Quentin Lucas recovered it for a Mavs touchdown. The bad snap on the attempt gave Manvel the 13-0 lead with 4:51 remaining in the opening quarter.
Goins finished 9-of-17 for 157 yards and two touchdowns, and Thomas had 83 yards on 20 carries for two scores. Angleton’s defense stepped up again by limiting Manvel to 195 yards of offense.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.