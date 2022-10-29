VOLLEYBALL

Sweeny 3, Iowa Colony 1

FOOTBALL

Brazosport 33, Navasota 27

Angleton 22, Magnolia West 21

Brazos 42, Danbury 0

Sealy 57, Sweeny 0

Bay City 28, Iowa Colony 27

Fulshear 9, Manvel 7

Alvin 32, Alief Hastings 14

Shadow Creek 45, Alief Taylor 0

Pearland Dawson 23, Alief Elsik 16

Pearland 24, Strake Jesuit 14

Brazosport Christian at Living Stones Christian, no report

