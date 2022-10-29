FIRDAY SCOREBOARD Oct 29, 2022 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VOLLEYBALLSweeny 3, Iowa Colony 1FOOTBALLBrazosport 33, Navasota 27Angleton 22, Magnolia West 21Brazos 42, Danbury 0Sealy 57, Sweeny 0Bay City 28, Iowa Colony 27Fulshear 9, Manvel 7Alvin 32, Alief Hastings 14Shadow Creek 45, Alief Taylor 0Pearland Dawson 23, Alief Elsik 16Pearland 24, Strake Jesuit 14Brazosport Christian at Living Stones Christian, no report Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Brazosport Christian Botany Hydrography Volleyball Sweeny Living Stone Football Scoreboard Iowa Colony Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Today's e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBrimage shuts Hooks, prepares for saleCavender's conundrum: new business coming to town could mean the loss of city landmark restaurantPOLICE BEAT: Motorcyclist dies in collisionBrimage resigns from City CouncilLauren Elizabeth HoodBrimage resigns from City CouncilLisa Ann LaraTammy Katherine Vannoy MinzeJOHN ROSS LAUGHLINKurt Giesecke Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Paxton shows true character again (4)Susan Webb Jurecka (2)Edward W. (Bill) Leshikar, Jr. (2)Darriel Loyd Johnson (1)New ballot equipment creates some confusion (1)Angleton to grow by thousands of rooftops (1)NATURE NOTES: Texas Coral Snakes: Do Not Touch! (1)Brazoria County Fair celebrated by several generations (1)Sammy “Sam” Gene Ellison (1)Sold American: Junior Livestock Auction supports local agrarian youth (1) Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Latest News County growth, rising jail population go hand in hand TRADE YA: Construction exhibit held to inspire future industry workers Summit lays out path to future transportation improvements Redistricting workshop draws questions from City Council School to be kind: Elementary school kicks off kindness event for student body Clute getting ahead on need for more utilities revenue Yesteryears for Oct. 29, 2022 FIRDAY SCOREBOARD Online Poll What will be the most significant factor in who you decide to vote for in the Nov. 8 general election? You voted: Party affiliation The economy/fiscal policy Abortion stance Campaign promises Candidate's experience/background Other Don't plan to vote Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Brazos Monthly Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly. Gulf Coast Giants Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants. Pulse Magazine Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. The Facts e-Edition Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts. Today's Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Request for Request for 118933 Switzerland Air Has HVAC Position Open RFP RFP RFP Bid Bid Bid Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.