The Facts’ All-County individual honorees are all underclassmen as the wealth of talented softball players continues to evolve in Southern Brazoria County.
Co-offensive player of the year for the 2022 campaign is Danbury’s Francesca “Frankie” Vrazel and Angleton’s Mayson Garrett; defensive player of the year went to Angleton’s Riley Davila; co-newcomers were Columbia’s Kimber Moraw and Angleton’s Lily Soliz; pitcher of the year was Brazoswood’s Peyton Tanner and designated player was Angleton’s Gracie Walker.
CO-OFFENSIVE
Vrazel, a sophomore, continued her explosive play for the Lady Panthers with a .619 average, 57 RBIs, 58 runs scored, six home runs, 16 triples and 20 doubles. She also recorded 31 steals with her .631 on-base percentage and had a slugging percentage of 1.142. She struck out just once and drew six walks.
“It felt like a better year, and I think I got some of the nerves out, plus I kind of figured out what was working for me and just capitalized on it,” Vrazel said. “At the plate, I figured out that I could tell myself that no pitcher could beat me even if I had two strikes. I was going to get on base.”
Vrazel plays shortstop for her select squad, Virginia Unity Johnson/Ross 16U, in Florida.
“I definitely came out of my shell by being more enthusiastic with my play,” she said. “Most of this happened because I had never seen that much college softball on TV until last year, and I did learn some things. But also, I have to credit my select coaches because they made us communicate on the field, so that helped me as well.”
An Arkansas Razorback fan, she started watching third baseman Hannah Gammill a little closer.
“She is always one with a lot of energy, and when I watched her, she was always hyped,” Vrazel said.
GARRETT
Another sophomore making the list, Garrett took off with a .454 average, 52 RBIs, 31 runs, 13 doubles, five triples and three home runs.
“I was surprised I got this for the county, but for district, I felt like I worked for it,” Garrett said. “Batting average was the one I was most pleased with because that is what I was batting for. This year, I worked more on hitting line drives because last year, I was a lot more focused on hitting home runs, and that didn’t work out for me in the long run. Instead, I hit a lot more pop-ups, so we were batting for average this year instead of home runs.”
After a difficult freshman season, Garrett was at peace with her play at shortstop.
“Last year on varsity, it was very nerve-wracking, especially playing with all of the upperclassmen like Mia Scott and Haley Savage. The nerves were there, but this year, I felt like I’ve gotten more comfortable and just played the game and had fun.”
A select player for the Texas Nationals 16U, Garrett will have a busy summer, playing at the Hot Shots Invitational this weekend and then heading to Kansas for the Top Gun Invitational starting Monday.
DEFENSIVE
A junior standout in left field, Davila had 43 putouts with only two errors, coupled with many stellar catches.
“I think this year, especially since it was my junior year, I wanted to be ready for our games, and in order to accomplish what we wanted to accomplish, which was making playoffs, I had to be ready for every game in left field,” Davila said.
One of those games she especially prepared for was the contest at Lamar Consolidated that has temperatures in the 30s and winds gusting at 15 mph.
“I had leggings on, sliding shorts with my pants on top along with three different shirts on, a jacket and had wind jacket over that,” she said. “So on one of the fly balls to me that day, it was just a basic play, but my catching hand was frozen, and I had to catch it, and it hurt a lot.”
CO-NEWCOMERS
As a freshman on varsity, Moraw was uncertain about her playing time; she was the starting pitcher in the Class 4A Region IV final against Sweeny.
“I was a little surprised in how much time I got on the field, but I was working hard to be on varsity,” Moraw said. “I was playing left field a bit and pitching, but that was the beginning of the season, so I think I was settling in like anyone else.
“I was pretty nervous before that region final game because I didn’t know who she was going to start, and I knew why she (Columbia coach Lauren Guthrie) was starting me just to switch it up.”
Moraw played in 26 games, averaging a .283 with seven RBIs, two doubles, and a .386 on-base percentage. She also made 20 appearances and faced 221 batters over 51 1/3 innings. She also fielded her position flawlessly with a 1,000 percentage.
“I think I got stronger pitching by being just confident and also realizing that I had a good defense to back me up,” Moraw said. “I enjoyed the season and getting to know the girls on the team and playing different positions. But I also spent some time on the bench, and it was just cool getting to know my teammates.”
SOLIZ
The freshman will gain experience playing for the Hot Shots Tyson 2025 Nationals over the summer. However, recovering from foot surgery will keep her out a while.
Nevertheless, Soliz made a name for herself at third base as Angleton’s leadoff hitter. She averaged .340, slugged .640, drove in 23 runs and scored 43 times. She also hit 10 doubles, one triple and three home runs in 121 plate appearances.
“I didn’t think I was going to even think about winning this award, but I played with a bunch of girls who were real good during the year,” Soliz said. “But I was trying my best and compete with them. At the end of the day, I just played well and even surprised myself.”
The third baseman soaked up as much knowledge as she could and applied that to her skills throughout the year.
“So I knew that Mayson (Garrett) had a pretty good bat, and as it turned out, we’d always compete with each other,” she said. “I was pretty pleased with my on-base percentage by the end of the season.”
PITCHER
Tanner grew in her sophomore year after bursting onto the scene as a freshman.
The B’wood pitcher was 25-3 with a 0.91 ERA over 169 innings. She allowed 33 runs on 80 hits and stuck out 294 opponents. She also batted .349 with 22 hits and 11 RBIs.
“I was trying to build off freshman year,” Tanner said. “So in the offseason before this year, I just tried working on a variety of pitches that I threw like last year, which were only one or two pitches that I would use a lot, but this season I tried working the corners.
“I am normally a screwball pitcher, but this season, my curve ball by the end of the season was working real well for me. With that, it was just working well on the outside corner, and most thought it was a ball, but it was my strikeout pitch in the playoffs.”
Tanner will continue her development with a summer full of select games.
“I felt like I stepped up a little more this year and even took a bit of a leadership role,” Tanner said. “I’d like to increase my stamina for the game so that I can pitch more for my team. I want to increase that so I can do more during the week with games.”
DESIGNATED PLAYER
Another freshman for Angleton, Walker batted .457 with 30 RBIs, 24 runs scored, 10 doubles and three triples.
She drew 13 walks and had an on-base percentage of .663. She also filled in at catcher.
“Most of our team is made up of young players. I made a lot of close friends with some of the seniors that left like Cailyn Brown, Lexi Rubio and Trysten Liesman, and they were right there when we needed them by picking us up if we made some mistakes,” Walker said. “It took me a while to settle into my new role just because I put a lot of pressure on myself to be great wherever I am. It was probably toward the end of the season when I felt like the teammates around me trusted me to do my job.”
Walker will work on her skills while playing with the Hot Shots National Tyson 2025 team this summer.
“Mostly my catching and keeping my average high because normally when I bat, I hit for average and power,” she said.
