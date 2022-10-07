SWEENY
D esperate times call for desperate measures for the Sweeny Bulldogs.
Sweeny has dealt with injuries to several starters in critical positions, the offense has struggled to generate points and going 0-2 with a gauntlet schedule down the stretch is not ideal.
Give head coach Clayton Odom and his coaching staff credit for making a change on offense to get players in the best situation to succeed.
“That’s all we can go on; who is producing and who is not?” Odom said. “What can we do as a coaching staff to put them in a position to produce in game situations? So we have to go back to the drawing board, find the mistakes that we have made, fix those mistakes and test it again on Friday.”
Today’s homecoming game against La Marque (1-1, 1-5) at Bulldog Stadium will mark the fourth game the Bulldogs have incorporated Slot-T concepts into coordinator Chris Lane’s playbook after the offense scored a combined 21 points through the first two games of the season.
While that change is still a work in progress, it’s a move the staff is going forward with, and the kids have bought into it, Odom said.
It’s a change out of necessity.
When the season started, senior Jaylyen Washington and sophomore Caden Jones were supposed to be Sweeny’s lightning and thunder in the backfield, and the offensive line was expected to take the next step in their progression.
Washington was hurt in the season opener against Bay City and lost for good against Hempstead. Jones is now the lead back but runs behind an offensive line short of its starting tackles because of injuries.
Kyler Head will still play quarterback, but will move to the backfield when Peyton Pierce goes under center.
Warrick Hernandez, Colten Clark and Grayson Ward add depth in the backfield.
Incorporating more of the Slot-T concepts will help the offense exert more physicality, emphasizing downhill running. The addition to the Slot-T works in Lane’s “air-raid” offense.
Odom described Lane’s offense — the same scheme he coached at Travis when the two were coordinators — as a spread offense that values the run with a gap scheme and pull blocking, which the Slot-T uses religiously.
Personnel is the same, but what that personnel is has changed.
For example, instead of an 11 personnel — one running back, one tight end and three receivers — the Bulldogs will change to a 21 personnel with two backs, one tight end and two receivers or a 31 personnel, which features three backs.
“He (Lane) is a great mind, and he can adjust to anything,” Odom said. “He can incorporate some things within the Slot-T where he can take that same personnel and spread it out.”
The 44-7 win against the Bobcats in Week 3 was the most points Sweeny scored in a game this season. The hope is the team can replicate the same success today.
“Now we have Kyler Head back there running the ball, both Hernandez brothers, but they have been injured, so it has been the next man up,” Odom said.
The Bulldogs played Week 1 of district against Wharton but had a bye in Week 2. The extra week has not only helped get the varsity players acclimated to the Slot-T but gave the coaching staff time to trickle the offense down to the junior varsity, Odom said.
“And we’ve been adding more Slot-T plays with our older kids and the extra days have helped refine all of that,” Odom said.
La Marque (1-1, 1-5) is coming off a 27-9 win over Wharton, the team who beat Sweeny in the district opener two weeks ago. The Cougars are allowing 41.8 points per game.
“They are like Wharton; they have athletes who can make plays,” Odom said. “It should be a good contest. It will be up to us to get first downs and stop them on defense.
“It will be homecoming, so I think that will inspire kids even more to give their best.”
In La Marque’s district-opening loss to Bellville, the Cougars mustered 126 yards of offense, including 22 yards rushing, seven first downs and turned the ball over three times.
The Cougars’ most productive game was a 40-35 loss to St. Pius X. The offense churned 427 yards, including 335 passing and did not give the ball away.
In the team’s other four losses, the Cougars are averaging 146.5 yards per game, 17-of-49 (34.6 percent) and committed eight turnovers while being outscored 201-63.
The Sweeny defense has been solid throughout the season, allowing fewer than 300 yards of offense in every game but one and has forced a turnover in the last three games.
“They make stops when they need to, but the big plays have been hurting us,” Odom said. “We make a great play on first down and second down, and it’s third and 15 and we give up an easy pass. Or we have to play defense on a short field, and all of a sudden, they convert a first down and then get a touchdown.
“The effort is there, but it’s about tackling and tackling is a lot about wanting to do it.”
The Bulldogs’ offense has struggled with turnovers.
In their four losses, the Bulldogs have had 16 giveaways and converted 6-of-41 (14.6 percent) on third downs.
“This game is not complicated,” Odom said. “It’s about being physical. The other team has some good kids, too, so it’s about can you make a play when it is time to make a play?”
Odom is looking for consistent production out of his team despite the injuries. The road to a 10th consecutive playoff season does not get any easier with neighboring rival Columbia up next week, followed by Brookshire Royal (1-0, 5-0), Sealy (1-1, 3-3) and state-ranked Bellville (2-0, 6-0).
“Every game is big, and we don’t treat any game bigger than the other. It is about the now,” Odom said. “At the end of the day, he wants what everybody wants, and that’s to win ball games. And we have a whatever-it-takes mentality to help our kids win ball games.”
Sweeny is 3-5 all-time against La Marque and has won three of the last four meetings.
