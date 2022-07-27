With some question marks going into last Saturday’s Royal Roundz III at Gilley’s Dallas, Angleton Boxing Club’s Jorge Luis Marquez Alvarado answered many of them, despite losing his fight.
Going up against Edward Pena in a lightweight battle at 135 pounds, Pena dropped Alvarado twice in the first round to take a 39-35, 38-36, 38-36 unanimous decision.
“I loved it because that had been my dream for the past year or so to get back in the ring,” Alvarado said. “I had been training for that long to get back in the ring after such a long time of being out of it. That I fought the way I did and was able to go in there and throw punches, I was just curious as to how I would react to my opponent, so that’s what I liked about it because my reaction to all of that was amazing.”
Alvarado fought until the end to make the weight, but Pena was five to 10 heavier than his limit.
“So there was an obvious difference in weight,” Angleton Boxing trainer Greg Brannan said. “But either way, Jorge wanted to fight, so his opponent had to give up part of his purse for there to be a fight.”
It had been about a year since Alvarado’s last professional appearance in the ring, and he was excited to swing against another opponent.
“Honestly, I thought I won the fight, and I saw it in his eyes that I had beat him,” Alvarado said. “But unfortunately, I got caught with two shots which I thought was the difference. I don’t think I got robbed for a win, but I do believe I got robbed from a draw.”
Alvarado was dropped twice in the first round because of a simple issue. His right hand was down when Pena landed a left hook, Brannan said.
“Whether he was a bit cold coming in, Jorge didn’t see that left and got caught,” he said. “But he adapted and didn’t get hit much after that because he saw the punches.”
Having never been dropped by a punch before, Alvarado was amazed.
‘I had been down by a body shot before, so it was something new to me,” he said. “That was a big surprise to me, but I got up right away like a spring. He hit me right on the button, and that’s all it was.”
Alvarado responded by getting up quickly from both knockdowns to show he wasn’t hurt.
“I think even including the knockdowns in the first round, of course, just because of the ruling in boxing, it had to be like that scoring-wise,” Alvarado said. “But I believe that even with those two knockdowns, I still outhit him in that first round.
“It makes me proud of myself because even though I went through what I went through in the first round, I came back and beat him up.”
Others felt Alvarado out slugged Pena, Brannan said.
“It was unbelievable because I was worried in the middle of the first round when he got dropped,” Brannan said. “But I could tell he was OK when he came to the corner. His eyes were clear, so we changed some things a bit, and he just stepped it up.
“It was the fight of the night because the crowd was going crazy, and many of them were cheering for Jorge.”
The Angleton duo continued with its original plan of having Alvarado keep his right hand up more throughout the fight. The results showed as Pena was not able to land the same shot again.
“We went back to the same plan we had coming in,” Alvarado said. “I expected that lean that he had, and as soon as he leaned, I just rolled away from him.”
Brannan was pleased that his fighter responded in such a physical way.
“After the first round, he dominated the fight, he beat him up in the second and third rounds, and it went to the fourth round. He was a hometown boy, so he lost it,” Brannan said. “After the fight, some of the promoters wanted to see him again with possibly a fight in September in Pasadena. But Jorge knows that he has to stay right with his weight, and it was a good experience for him. Roy Jones was there, and he took pictures with us.”
Alvarado jumped on the apron after the fight thinking that he pulled it out.
“Nothing much surprised me about that fight because I knew I was beating him, especially toward the end,” Alvarado said. “All of my punches, especially toward the end, were landing on him, and one could see it on his nose, and I thought I had broken it.”
