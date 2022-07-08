DANBURY — Jack Brown has coached in almost every high school sport throughout his 18-year career and has the most extensive experience as an offensive coordinator and baseball coach. However, the current Hill Country resident loves coaching softball, a sport he switched to two years ago.
“Had I known that softball was that much fun to coach a long time ago,” he said. “Softball is so much faster-paced, and you have more of everything. Especially being an offensive-minded guy in football, softball appeals to me because there is so much scoring.
“If I had known what I know now, I would have made the switch a long time ago because I enjoy it, and I have a blast with it.”
The veteran coach has unexpectedly put himself in a great spot after being hired as the new Danbury softball coach, a program that is riding a playoff streak extending to 1996.
“It was a situation where I thought we would stay in the Hill Country — we made the change to the Hill Country about six years ago — and I actually coached at West Columbia, Van Vleck, so I was familiar with that area,” he said. “I thought this would be my final stop until my oldest graduated, and low and behold, an opportunity came up in Danbury.
“We’ve got family in the area, and my wife’s best friend lives in Danbury and has kids that go there. She kept us in the loop of opportunities that came available, and the right job came along.”
Brown had been coaching and teaching at Johnson City ISD for four years and was the softball coach for the last two.
“It’s a neat little town, a great community and I’ve been very, very blessed to have gotten the opportunity that I got here,” Brown said. “It is a great place to raise a family, but we no longer have family in the area, and we would like to be closer to family.”
The 2A program went 23-4 in two seasons in District 28 play and 26-13 overall with Brown at the helm, including winning the program’s first district championship in about eight years, he said.
“I took over a program that, if anything, probably lacked confidence,” Brown said. “There had been a tremendous amount of turnover with the softball coaches at Johnson City, and my first year was about building the confidence level of the girls I inherited.
“They didn’t lack talent, but they lacked that positive reinforcement. And low and behold, we become district runners-up my first year on a team people were questioning would even get into the playoffs.”
His previous stops include Columbia for two seasons and an offensive coordinator at Van Vleck for three seasons. His first stop in the Hill Country was at 5A Marble Falls for two years — the largest school he had coached at, but his love for coaching has come at the 2A to 3A levels.
“In small-town America, the thing that is cool to me being a coach is Friday nights that you have baseball and softball games; almost the whole town is there,” Brown said. “Everything revolves around the athletics programs during the school year. I love that. I love that small-town vibe and everything being closed down because it is game night, and everybody is there.”
Brown has been a head powerlifting, baseball track and golf coach, but now he will exclusively be doing the two things he loves the most — coaching football and softball. He will be on new head coach Chance Barlow’s football staff this coming season but is not sure what exactly he will coach.
As he continued the moving process to the Southern Brazoria County town, Brown noticed Danbury and Johnson City softball programs are similar, including the competition in both District 28-2A and District 24-3A.
District 23 has recently been a two-team race between Danbury and East Bernard, and Brown said District 28 is usually between Johnson City, Mason and Harper. The experience he collected in Johnson City will benefit him at Danbury.
“The biggest hurdle that I have found when you are in a weaker district is that it makes it very, very tough to adjust to a good team that you face early in the postseason,” Brown said. “That is going to be my focus with what coach (Rusty) Sample has shared with me. Not looking past anyone, but if we handle our business like we should, we should be battling East Bernard for the outright district title.
“That being the case, if it is a weaker district this year, we are going to have to do a few things early on in the season to see some higher-quality pitching that we might not see in district.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.