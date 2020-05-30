Angleton Ladycat soccer had numerous players earn District 24-5A selections after a 17-2 season. They were rewarded with three 5A All-Region III selections.
The Texas Association of Soccer Coaches awarded the accolades for the 2019-20 season.
Junior Alyssa Briones garnered first-team All-Region, sophomore Sunflower Hudgeons earned second-team All-Region and senior Aleesa Castor was selected as a Region III honorable mention.
“Definitely an improvement from past years. It was really special for us to get three,” Angleton coach Jennifer Briggs said. “I’m super proud for them to get recognized and it meant a lot to me and I know it meant a lot to them.”
All three girls were district first-team selections as Hudgeons lead the Ladycats with 23 goals and added 16 assists. Briones wasn’t far behind with 18 goals and 16 assists for the season and Castor was a key defensive presence on the Angleton backline all season.
First-team All-State selections were Tomball’s Priscella Caruso; College Station’s Zoe Bullard; Humble Kingwood Park’s Brooke Baldon and Emma Yeagar.
On the All-State second team were Georgetown’s Keyla Perez; Galena Park’s Samantha Banda; Georgetown’s Joeli Benson; and Richmond Foster’s Angelica Bochus.
Finishing up the All-State selections with the honorable mention, Baytown Goose Creek Memorial’s Syndie Gustavus; Magnolia West’s Brooke Brown; Tomball’s Courtney Heckt; and College Station’s Olivia Riechman garnered All-State honors.
First-Team All-Region: Nederland’s Morgan McBride; Magnolia West’s Stefany Bocanegra; Friendswood’s Victoria Davis; Humble Kingwood Park’s Lori Do; Port Niches-Grove’s Kaylee Landry; College Station’s Kingsley Cashion; Nederland’s Jenna Brekel; Nederland’s Karrie-Faith Anders; Tomball’s Jessica Martorelli; and Pflugerville Connally’s Aria Whitney.
Second-Team All-Region: Conroe Grand Oaks’ Amber Morgan; Richmond Foster’s Grace Shivers; Humble Kingwood Park’s Cora Morgenroth; Richmond Foster’s Elise Cheramie; Tomball’s Katelyn Brown; Vidor’s Brooklyn Healy; Friendswood’s Blynn Friberg and Emma Saldana; and Port Neches-Groves’ Breeana Riggs.
All-Region honorable mention: Vidor’s Kaitlyn Gann; Nederland’s Jordan Minaldi; Port Neches-Groves’ Halley Smith; Montgomery Lake-Creek’s Katelyn Denley; and Baytown Goose Creek Memorial’s Tania Rodriguez.
