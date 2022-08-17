Tuesday
Scoreboard Brazoswood 3, Fort Bend Dulles 1 Galveston O’Connell 3,
Brazosport Christian 2 Humble 3, Brazosport 0 Lamar Consolidated 3, Columbia 2 Angleton at Pasadena, no report Sweeny at Alief Hastings, no report
LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport Christian responded to each set Galveston O’Connell won, but the Lady Bucs had the final say.
While the Eagles played their hearts out, it was as the Lady Eagles fell 13-25, 25-20, 14-25, 25-23, 13-15.
“That was a really big game for us even though we didn’t wind up on top at the end,” BCS head coach Robby Crihfield said. “But that was a great game for us because we finally played a full five sets where we put together a service game, a serve-receive game, offense and defense.”
Both teams scored points in bunches to open the fifth set. O’Connell took a 4-0 lead, but BCS followed with a 5-0 run to go on top briefly, thanks to a kill from Sheffield and an ace from Crews.
The set had multiple rallies, but O’Connell was on the winning end.
An ace by Essy and a pair of kills from Kimbrough tied this match 13 to the delight of the BCS crowd, but O’Connell was able to get the job done to win the match.
“We ride this. Now we know how to play. They’ve experienced how to play with aggression and how to play the right way, and they had a blast even in a loss,” Crihfield said. “So I think now we hold on to that, take that into district play with us, and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
The Lady Eagles had a tough time getting started in the first set and faced a sizable deficit. However, Crihfield had his girls ready to turn it around in the second set with help from the reserves.
“I just told them that we have final-four potential in 1A, but we’re not moving quick enough, and we’re not controlling the ball well enough,” Crihfield said. “I said that JV just played a great game before you, so I’m putting JV girls in to see if they can help us at the varsity level.”
In the second set, the Lady Eagles came out and played much better behind multiple kills from Hannah Kimbrough had them pull within 8-6. Thanks to an ace from Kimbrough and critical mental errors from O’Connell, BCS was able to tie the set at 10.
BCS took its first lead of the night at 13-12, then went on a scoring run to give itself breathing room in the second set as kills from Brooklyn Sheffield, Christy Essy, Kimbrough and multiple aces from JuliAnna Crews put the Lady Eagles ahead, 18-12.
With the Lady Eagles attempting to put the game away, leading 23-16, the Lady Bucs went on a run of their own to draw within 23-20. However, after a timeout by Crihfield, BCS got the final two points.
“They played much better,” Crihfield said. “But all-around, they were just reading better, they were moving better and they were controlling the ball. They were playing with more aggression. We have a super sweet group of girls, so aggression is hard to find, but they found it.”
Although the Lady Eagles took a bit of a step back in the third set with a 25-14 loss, they were far from done and would give O’Connell their all the rest of the way.
After Essy racked up points for BCS early in the fourth set, Kimbrough had back-to-back aces to get her team within 10-8.
Sheffield was a factor in BCS getting the lead in the set with multiple kills as the Lady Eagles went up 15-14. Kimbrough followed with a stellar sequence in which she had a block at the net and would later finish with a kill to give BCS the 18-15 lead.
Back-and-forth play ensured the remainder of the set as BCS was fighting to stay alive for a decisive fifth set. With the Lady Bucs ahead 23-22, the Lady Eagles forced a Game 5 with clutch kills from Faith Simmons and Bella Newby. Needing one more point to take the set, BCS did just that as both teams had a long rally that went the way of the Lady Eagles.
Brazosport Christian (3-6) will participate in a two-day tournament Friday and Saturday at Grace Christian Academy in Houston.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.