GIRLS BASKETBALL
Three players finished in double-digit scoring as the Columbia Lady ’Necks defeated Wharton, 58-47, Friday in the season opener for girls basketball.
London Brown led the way with 15 points, followed by Lexi Lewis with 14 and Brynlee Livingston with 11. Brown also had a solid game defensively by leading the team in rebounds and blocked shots. Lewis, Livingston, Kaleese Swanks and Hayley Broussard also showed up big on defense by securing steals and tough rebounds.
The Lady ’Necks junior varsity team also came away with a 39-11 victory.
Abbie Farley led the team with 12 points and Carter Rife and Kaeley Debeaux each scored six points. The JV Lady ’Necks played strong pressure defense the entire game to force several turnovers and limit Wharton to two points in the second half.
Columbia will host Van Vleck today at 6:30 p.m.
Fits leads Lady Dogs in victory: The Sweeny Lady Dogs opened the 2022-23 season with a 62-34 victory Friday against Fort Bend Clements.
The Lady Dogs (1-0) raced out to a 13-7 first-quarter lead and extended their advantage to 30-18 by the half.
Sweeny shot 41.7 percent from the floor and scored 38 of the team’s 62 points off turnovers. Sweeny recorded 40 steals and forced 53 turnovers in the win.
Alyssa Fits led the Lady Dogs with 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor, nine steals and four assists. Shania Woodard followed with 13 points and four rebounds, and Marya Quarles-Turner contributed 12 points, three offensive rebounds and four steals.
Kay Britton also recorded nine steals.
Clements’ Chelsea Vgochokwv led the team with 15 points, 10 rebounds and six steals.
Lady Bucs fall to Santa Fe: Brazoswood lost its season opener Friday to Santa Fe, 54-39, at the Performance Gym inside Brazoswood High School.
Peytyn Harley led the Lady Bucs (0-1) with 10 points, followed by seven from Mckenzi Calhoun and six from Regan Blank.
The Brazoswood junior varsity team lost 37-25, and the freshmen team fell 41-21.
The Lady Bucs will play today at Texas City.
Rodgers plays well in first Lady Pioneers’ game: Iowa Colony dropped its inaugural Friday in a 45-39 loss to Class 5A Houston Madison.
Aaliyah Rodgers led the Lady Pioneers (0-1) with 12 points, followed by eight from Payton Watson, six from Bailey Jackson and five each from Emily Lee and Layla McDowell.
Watson recorded seven steals and four rebounds, and Rodgers finished with nine boards and three steals.
The Lady Pioneers will travel today to Barbers Hill.
FOOTBALL
Ships end regular season with loss to El Campo
Brazosport ended the regular season with a 31-7 loss to District 12-4A, D-I champion El Campo on Friday.
Despite the loss, the Exporters (3-3, 5-5) will host Houston Washington in a Class 4A, Region IV bidistrict game at 7 p.m. Friday at Hopper Field.
Quarterback Randon Fontenette was 8-of-17 passing for 129 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Running back Xavier Butler rushed for 94 yards on 17 carries, and Toric Goins had three receptions for 38 yards and a score.
Three players finished with double-digit tackles, led by Fontenette with 19, including 15 solo, 13 tackles from Darius Roberson and 12 from Kaiden Shoemake.
Third quarter dooms Pioneers: A 21-0 third-quarter deficit led to a 56-41 season-ending defeat for Iowa Colony on Friday to District 12-4A, D-I opponent Needville.
The Pioneers (1-5, 2-8) led 35-28 at the half but were outscored 28-6 in the second half.
Quarterback Camren Renfro finished 15-of-32 passing for 252 yards and two touchdowns and had 12 carries for 78 yards and two scores.
Running back Jacody Miles had 64 rushing yards on nine carries, and Eric Mosley ran the ball 14 times for 152 yards and a touchdown.
Zeldyn Golden led the Pioneers with 12 tackles, followed by nine from Henry Kalu and eighth each from Haydon Caston and Treshaun O’Neal.
Jadarian Harper recorded an interception.
