Sweeny LL 9s.tif
Buy Now

Sweeny's 9-year-old All-stars will be playing in Boling at the District 18 Tournament against West Columbia, Bay City and Boling starting today.

 Contributed photo

The Little League 9-year-old All-Star tournament gets going today in Boling.

The District 18 tournament will feature Sweeny, West Columbia, Boling and Bay City vying for an opportunity to continue on to the next round.

Joel Luna is sports editor for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0160 or at joel.luna@thefacts.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.