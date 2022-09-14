SWEENY — Sweeny head coach Clayton Odom feels his team has come a long way since Week 1, and he wants to see that progression continue in his team’s final week of pre-district action.
The Bulldogs will host their third game of the season when they take on Needville on Friday at Bulldog Stadium.
Sweeny has a roster full of juniors who saw playing time last year as sophomores but also plenty of juniors still learning the ropes. Odom also does not have a bevy of seniors to rely on.
“I have juniors who didn’t play a lot last year, and they are playing a lot (now),” Odom said. “It is different being on the sideline watching versus actually playing and starting. It feels different in practice than on Friday nights when all eyes are on you.”
Sweeny committed five turnovers in its season-opening loss to Bay City, spotting the Blackcats 35 points en route to a 68-0 loss. Play since has been cleaner.
“One thing I want to see is how our kids respond,” Odom said. “Two things can happen. You go in your first game, and you get beat like that (against Bay City), and your kids get tense, or they can realize that it wasn’t their best effort, and there are things they can fix. And that’s what our kids did.”
The offense improved in the 34-21 loss to Van Vleck two weeks ago, and the Bulldogs claimed their first win, a 44-7 victory last week against Hempstead.
“They (Van Vleck) made some gusty calls on fourth down, passing it on fourth and 1, but to their credit, they did it, and they completed it,” Odom said. “But for us, we played it wrong, and that was on us, and if we did what we were supposed to do, they wouldn’t have completed that pass.
“So it has been consistent learning.”
Odom credited first-year starting quarterback Kyler Head. The junior was 7-of-14 passing for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the win against Hempstead. The Bulldogs also ran for 138 yards on 47 carries and three scores.
“I look at it as are we getting better each week, and we are getting better each and every week?” Odom said. “We are on time and right where we need to be to get ready to go into the district.”
The Bulldogs’ 1-2 record was the same as last year, which included COVID infecting some players and canceling a game, and Hurricane Nicholas pushing the team’s first home game of the season back a day.
“When you see progress, it is exciting,” Odom said. “The record may not be exciting … but we have made a lot of position changes, and that’s what you do in the preseason; you are trying to find the best playing level on both sides of the ball.”
Sweeny will host Needville on Friday before opening district season the following week at Wharton.
The Blue Jays (2-1) are coming off a 24-14 loss to Hargrove last week, and the Bulldogs and Blue Jays had played memorable games against each other. One of those includes last season when the Bulldogs trailed 37-14 at one point but stormed back in a 44-37 game that ended with then-Sweeny quarterback Trace Holmes down at Needville’s 1-yard line.
“I don’t want to look too far ahead, but all of these kids are coming back next year, but wouldn’t it be great to win these next seven games?” Odom said. “That is our goal. We want to win, and they have put the work in.
“Our kids play Needville pretty tough, and we’ll see what happens. But at the end of the day, we are making progress, and that is what I want to see.”
