Four-year starter Colton Warmack had high expectations coming into his final high school season with Danbury; little did he know it would turn into a successful one brimmed with life lessons.
“I was proud of how we competed and battled through adversity with losing two of our top guys,” Warmack said. “Even though we fell short in the second round, we were able to come out and compete against a good team in Central Heights.
“We showed up every day hungry.”
Not lost among the droves of talent on the Sweeny Bulldogs, Collin Coker, a three-year starter, continued where he left off last season by being named the District 25-4A offensive player of the year and is hoping to continue that momentum to the collegiate level.
“Hard work is everything,” he said. “If you put in the work, you’ll get your time on the field because your hard work will pay off.”
The recent graduates from their respective schools were named The Facts’ co-most valuable players as part of the newspaper’s All-Southern Brazoria County’s baseball teams for their production on the diamond and their ever-lasting impact.
WARMACK
Warmack was the heart and soul of a Panthers team that claimed their first District 24-3A title in six seasons and qualified for the playoffs.
Those accomplishments were without the aptitude of a couple of seniors for much of the year. The opportunity opened the door for Warmack with a skill he never imagined he would develop by season’s end. Leadership.
“I knew I was going to have to step up and fill the role with those guys being out,” Warmack said. “I wanted to bring everybody together and bring out the best in guys, whether that was trying to get guys to stay after practice or bringing them up on Saturdays — they were all things that I thought the guys could get better at.”
The district’s most valuable player for 2022 humbly rated himself a 9 out of 10, citing some areas in which he felt he could have done better.
“But I can’t hate on it. It was a great season overall,” Warmack said. “I think I impressed myself with some things like leadership, performance. I didn’t think I would hit .600 in district and .500 in the season overall.”
One of Warmack’s goals was to hit more extra-base hits this season after notching one at the end of last year, he said.
“That was something I knew I needed to improve on,” he said.
Mission accomplished.
Twelve of Warmack’s 39 hits were extra-base hits in 72 plate appearances.
His splits were a .542 average, .690 on-base percentage and .806 slugging. His on-base plus slugging was 1.536, and he was reliable with runners in scoring position, averaging a solid .520.
He drove in 19 runs, walked 27 times and had 31 runs scored in helping Danbury finish 25-4 overall — the best record for the program since 2009.
“I’ll take what I like from other people’s games and try it out myself if that works for me,” Warmack said. “If that fits me and I feel like that is going to help me — even when I see something on TV, whether it is hitting or catching, I’ll try things out for myself.”
The catcher will attend Alvin Community College as a preferred walk-on. One tool Warmack will take with him to Alvin is his uncanny ability to overcome adversity — much like he and his teammates did this season.
“I would say that if there was one thing this year taught me, it is overcoming adversity,” he said. “Life throws you curveballs, but you get up, and you keep competing for whatever that is in life.”
COKER
The Texas State signee ripped the cover off the ball this season.
He averaged .420 and stole 22 bases — both team-bests — with 36 runs scored, 11 doubles, three triples and 20 RBIs. His splits were .560 on-base, .630 slugging and 1.189 on-base plus slugging as the Bulldogs’ shortstop.
“I’m happy with how I did. I think I could have done better, but overall, it was a good season,” Coker said.
Coker is making an impact in the summer with 12 Baseball, including hitting a grand slam and driving in five runs in a game May 30, as he continues putting in the work to prepare for college.
“I can’t be pull happy because they are going to try to blow me by, and the off-speed in college is probably going to be a lot better,” Coker said. “So I need to work gap to gap and attack the fastball, but mainly attacking that right-center gap.
“I used to always be pull happy, and my front shoulder would always come out, but I would always think ‘shoulder in,’ and the next thing you know, it all came together after that.”
The Bobcats were a game away from reaching their first Super Regional in school history but fell to the Cardinal in the Stanford Regional Final last week. However, Coker will join a promising Texas State program that announced a five-year contract extension with head coach Steven Trout this week.
“I don’t think I’ll be starting my freshman year, but I want to get to where at least by the end of the year, hopefully by the postseason, I can be starting in that lineup,” Coker said. “But I am pretty sure that if I can hit the ball well, I can get in the lineup, and that is my main goal.
“I know they were a struggling program, but they have been up and coming the last few years. I am looking forward to it. I cannot wait.”
Coker will have to adjust when he arrives in San Marcos when the team looks to move him to the outfield, he said.
“It will be a big jump, but honestly, I have always grown up playing that position (shortstop), and I have adapted to it,” Coker said.
Luckily, the player he idolizes — Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout — also mans the outfield, serving up highlight reels that last a lifetime, including robbing a home run in the Angels’ latest series against the Dodgers.
“He is a humble guy, and that is what I try to be — humble and not too cocky,” Coker said. “I want to let my game speak for itself.”
Coker did not want to go to a big Division I school. He wanted to go somewhere he could contribute and start, and Coker believed Texas State was a place he could let his play do all of the talking.
“It’s a perfect fit for me,” Coker said.
