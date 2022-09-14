ANGLETON — Another challenge faces Angleton this week.
The Wildcats passed the test in their District 10-5A, D-I opener with a come-from-behind win against Manvel last week.
Now the Wildcats have a date Friday with No. 6-ranked Foster at Wildcat Stadium.
Friday’s matchup continues a bitter rivalry between the two schools that have featured district championships, playoff berths and postseason games on the line.
Since head coach Jason Brittain has been at Angleton, he said that games against Foster have always been a battle.
“We’ve had battles for district championships, and we’ve had battles in the playoffs in the regional finals. Last year, we battled for the last playoff spot and right now, we are battling for that first-place position.
“It’s a rivalry for us, a very emotional and physical game and one that we are always looking forward to.”
The Falcons enter Friday’s game 3-0 overall and 1-0 in district play following their 41-0 victory last week against Terry.
The Wildcats (1-0, 2-1) will have their hands full against senior running back Ashton Ojiaku. The back has carried the ball 58 times for 623 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is averaging 10.7 yards per carry.
Ojiaku is a three-year starter for the Falcons at safety and moved to running back in time for their matchup with Angleton last year, Brittain said.
“He is big, strong and fast,” Brittain said. “If you look at his stats, he scored five touchdowns in the first game, four touchdowns in the second game — three on offense and one on defense — and then he scored four in the third game.’
“He is a kid who produces a lot of yards and a lot of points, and we will have to do a great job of getting to the ball and wrapping up. It is going to take a team effort to slow him down.”
The Wildcats have played against their fair share of talented running backs.
Angleton opened the season against Lake Creek freshman running back Tyvonn Byars, who ran for 133 yards and four touchdowns but bottled up Clear Lake’s running game the next week. The Falcons’ leading rusher was Elijah Harris with 71 yards.
Last week against Manvel, the Angleton defense kept the Mavericks’ running game in check.
Andrew Riley did the most damage with 55 yards on 10 carries, and his lone touchdown was a 23-yard reception.
“In the Houston area, you are going to see good backs,” Brittain said. “We have seen backs like this before, and the whole thing is you have to get as many guys to the ball as you can, and the kids can’t assume that the first guy is going to make the tackle.”
In last season’s meeting, the Wildcats defeated Foster, 26-25, following a 15-point deficit. The win propelled Angleton to the playoffs and eliminated Foster from playoff contention for the first time since 2007.
This year, the Falcons return 48 lettermen, including 17 starters.
“Like us, they are very experienced,” Brittain said. “They don’t make a lot of mental mistakes; they tackle well and are big and strong.”
Defensively, Brittain highlighted Christopher Gore, who leads the team with 20 tackles and three tackles for a loss, as a disrupter for which the Wildcats will have to account.
“I think last week, he forced three fumbles by himself,” Brittain said. “He does a good job of punching the ball out.”
On offense, Brittain will have an old face return to the team in quarterback Adrian Ewells.
The senior was on the team leading up to the season before but had not been with the team the first two weeks. However, Ewells is back, and Brittain will find ways to get him involved.
“He is another player that we have added to our group and someone who has experience with us,” Brittain said. “We look to get him the ball somehow, someway. We’ll have three quarterbacks who will go in and win us football games. We’ll let their play determine who will be out there and also based on situations.”
Since Week 1, Brittain has been splitting snaps at quarterback between Kariyen Boniaby Goins and Reagan Cade. Goins had his best performance since shifting to quarterback with the Wildcats in last week’s win against Manvel when he threw 9-of-17 for 153 yards and a touchdown.
The 54-yard pass to freshman Bryce Duron late in the fourth quarter to set up the eventual game-winning field goal showed how his athleticism is a benefit of having Goins at quarterback.
“He created a spark for us on offense,” Brittain said. “He helped us move the ball and made big plays by moving around in the pocket. On the last play, where he had the long passes for the game-winning quarter, he bought himself time by bouncing outside the pocket and letting the receiver get past the corner to make the big play.
“Just his ability to run and throw creates more opportunities for us.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.