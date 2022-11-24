Southern Brazoria County was well-represented in the District 26-4A volleyball selections under four first-year head coaches.
Columbia (12-0, 26-12) dominated the district by going undefeated for the first time in program history en route to its first district crown under coach Alyssa Laker. The Lady ’Necks came away with a district-leading 12 honorees. Columbia lost to Needville in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Brazosport (9-3, 9-12) rebounded from a three-win district season last year by finishing runner-up in 2022 and had 10 district selections. The Lady Exporters lost in the opening playoff round to Sealy.
Sweeny (7-6, 9-20) qualified for the playoffs for the 15th consecutive season, but it took a play-in-game victory against first-year program Iowa Colony to get there.
The Lady Dogs, who came away with 10 district selections, lost to El Campo in the bidistrict round.
Iowa Colony (6-8, 7-15) missed the postseason following play-in-game defeats to Bay City and Sweeny in its inaugural year. Still, the Lady Pioneers had six players make the all-district list.
Columbia claimed four of the six District 26-4A superlative categories, led by senior Kate Kondra as the most valuable player. Katelin Arnold was named the offensive MVP, Payton Damborsky as the setter of the year and Laker as the coach of the year.
Brazosport’s Emily Dohle was the defensive player of the year, and Iowa Colony’s Kaylee Preston as the newcomer of the year.
First-team selections for Columbia included Katelynn Lewis, Hayley Broussard, Brooklyn Wood and Briana Yanez. For Brazosport, Lily Castillo, Deja El-Amin and Lizet Jimenez; Sweeney’s Alecia King and Shaylee Robinson; and Iowa Colony’s Aalyiah Rogers and Taylor Bonner-Williams.
Other first-teamers included Bay City’s Ella Mata-Perez and Judah Breazeale; Stafford’s Aniyah Williams; and La Marque’s Tayah Davis.
Second-team honorees for Columbia were Cameron Creswell and Natalie Sharp; Brazosport’s Jazelyn Peoples, Torrijah Goins and Natali Reyes; Sweeny’s Caydance Lobdell, Ariyana Campbell and Madison Rios; and Iowa Colony’s Riley Vincent and Kaydee Howard.
Other second-team players included Bay City’s Summer Howard, Kylah Jones and Anne Ihde; Stafford’s Kori Patterson; and La Marque’s Anaya Celestine.
Honorable mentions were Columbia’s Genesis Kay and Taliyah Bell; Brazosport’s Amaya Waddy, Aubrey Martinez and Kinda Lopez; Sweeny’s Cierra Turner, Kaley Smith, Larissa Reynolds, Chesnee Mathis, Kendal Lockler and Na’Kya Barnes; and Iowa Colony’s Je’Dyn Parker.
Other players who earned honorable mention were Bay City’s Kaelyn Kopecky, Jacque’Lene Jones and Kelly Deleon; La Marque’s Sincere Johnson, Jayla Nolan, Keaona Pipkins, Cherish Elder and Relena Davis; and Stafford’s Izabella Morales.
Notching academic all-district honors were Columbia’s Kondra, Yanez, Arnold, Wood, Damborsky, Lewis, Sharpe, Creswell and Broussard; Brazosport’s Reyes, Lopez, Jimenez, Dohle, Castillo, Martinez and Peoples; Sweeny’s Lockler, Mathis, Reynolds and Robinson; and Iowa Colony’s Reagan Carr, Morgan Frantzen, Howard, Adriana Murry, Parker, Rogers and Vincent.
