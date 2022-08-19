A Brazoswood High School graduate will continue his collegiate baseball and academic journey this upcoming season at Bluefield State University in West Virginia.
Pitcher Blake Perry will continue his path to Bluefield State, where he will also look to obtain his master’s degree in business administration.
Bluefield State is the NCAA D-II 2021 Black College “Small School” World Series Champions.
“I saw they were still looking for guys, so I reached out to the coach not expecting anything from it and sent him some video, and he liked what he saw and gave me an offer the same day,” Perry said. “I was nervous, but I could feel something telling me to go, so I did. I really like the place and the coaching staff and hope to be an impact guy and have a World Series run. Really talented team with lots of potential this year.”
Perry spent the past few seasons with Missouri Valley College and valued his time living in Marshall, Missouri. He made eight appearances, covered 7 1/3 innings this past season for the Vikings, and earned a bachelor’s degree in business management in the spring.
“Missouri Valley taught me many lessons and helped me mature into the person I am today,” Perry said.
He also played a few stints in College Baseball Summer League in Utah as a member of the Logan Royals, which Perry enjoyed.
“Utah baseball was awesome. It’s a beautiful state, and it’s hard to get bored there,” Perry said. “You’re surrounded by the mountains with little to no humidity, so it’s a little different than Texas.
“As for baseball, it’s like college baseball but a lot more fun and laid back. You make friends and relationships with guys from all over, and everybody is out there trying to have fun.”
Perry offered advice to younger players urging them on the importance of staying on top of schoolwork.
“Your grades matter, even when you get to college. Be humble, hungry and work hard,” Perry said. “The man who grinds and gets his work in every day, regardless of how they are feeling, will always be better than the man who only gets work in when they feel like it.”
Reaching that next level of success is a constant grind for student-athletes like Perry.
From Texas, Missouri, Utah and now West Virginia, Perry is a success story that continues to build toward a promising future.
“Being a student-athlete in college is a full-time job, especially during the season,” Perry said. “You’ll have weights at 5:30 in the morning, team practice, study hall hours, class and homework all day, and you might be traveling three and four days out of the week to play.”
