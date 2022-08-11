CLUTE — Brazoswood water polo coach Robert Brown isn’t used to preparing his swimmers this early in the school year, but with the UIL sanctioning the sport, Brown has adjusted accordingly.
Since Aug. 1, the Brazoswood water polo program has been gearing up for the season after playing in the pool three months earlier at the 2022 Texas Interscholastic State Coaches Association State Championship at the University of Houston Natatorium.
The UIL taking over water polo — which previously played from March to May under the TISCA — has created a shift in districts as many Catholic schools are not joining the movement.
Regardless of what month falls on the calendar, the Bucs and Lady Bucs return most of their talented swimmers who helped lead to a state appearance for the seventh time in eight seasons.
The Bucs have four returning starters, including All-South Region first teamer senior Jayden Arana and junior Mason Potter — an all-state selection as a freshman — and second teamer Anthony Sury. The Bucs also return Sean Brown, a contributor on offense in the spring.
Brazoswood does lose second team all-region Trey Ponzi on defense and all-state honorable mention goalkeeper Patrick Martin, who decided not to come out for water polo, Brown said.
“We definitely have an experienced group coming back,” Brown said. “Those four played over the summer with the Viper Pigeon team.
“We have some good numbers coming back.”
Ethan Lower will be Brazoswood’s goalkeeper with Martin not returning. Lower has worked with assistant coach Kiel Haner on leg strength and other goalkeeping drills. Brown believed Lower will have a solid defense ahead of him that will take pressure off him and allow him to grow.
“That’s the biggest thing; they have to be able to hold that tread when the ball is down at the halfcourt for 10 or 15 seconds straight and the ball being thrown around left and right, you have to be able to stay up and be ready to block a shot.
“That is his biggest challenge, but I see improvement every day, so I have total faith and confidence in him, and I look forward to seeing how he progresses. I think he’ll be one of the best goalies in our region by the end of it.”
The Lady Bucs have senior and 2022 first team all-region selection Sarah Gambrel and Minnie Tran leading the charge, followed by goalkeeper Gigi Lower, Mallory Kesler and Sarah Mitterling. Mitterling was named a first team All-South Region selection, and Lower made second-team honors in the spring. The latter three were freshmen starters and grew quickly throughout the spring.
“They are all going to be a little more experienced and a little more mature,” Brown said. “Hopefully, they will have a little more patience on some things that sometimes a young player might get in a hurry and make mistakes.
“There is going to be somebody in the pool that other teams are going to attack and will try to pick out what they think are weaknesses. We’ve just got to shore up all that.”
The girls team loses Emily Agan — a second team all-region honoree in the spring — to graduation. Agan was a key contributor on defense for the Lady Bucs.
“She was a solid anchor to our defense,” Brown said. “Emily’s defense is going to be missed, but some will have to step up and take that spot. We’ve got to be solid on defense because if you are not, you are setting yourself up for failure.
“So we’ve got to make the defense solid as we can and then work our offense around that.”
Brown believes the region B’wood is in is up for the taking.
Brazoswood is in District 12 with Friendswood, Galveston Ball and Texas City. Angleton was listed in the district, but Brown said the school dropped out.
Districts 11, 12 and 13 are in Region 2, and Brazoswood has experience against teams in District 11, including Clear Brook, Clear Lake, Creek, Falls and Springs. Listed in District 13 are Alvin Shadow Creek, Alvin, Pearland Dawson, Pearland, Manvel and Iowa Colony.
“Friendswood girls are good, and they might be one of the best girls teams in the region,” Brown said. “I feel like our girls will be one of the best in the region, and Clear Creek’s girls will be one of the best in the region.”
Brown’s expectations are high amid the UIL taking over the sport. The coach expects a district and regional championship for both boys and girls.
“There are a lot of competitive teams, and when you look at our team, we might struggle a little bit without Emily; we will have people step up at the end, and the maturity from the younger players to now will make us even better than last year.
“If we can not get full of ourselves and take care of business, we can reach that goal and be tops in the state if we can put it all together.”
Brazoswood opens the 2022 season at the Alvin Ascension Tournament, which begins today. However, B’wood is not scheduled to play until 2:30 p.m. Friday against Clear Lake at the Lenny Garcia Natatorium in Alvin. The tournament concludes Saturday.
