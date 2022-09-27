CROSS-COUNTRY
The Brazoswood Buccaneers won the Class 6A division Saturday at the Hoka/McNeil Invitational State Preview meet at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.
The Bucs finished with 96 points, beating Edinburg North, who had 119, Laredo Johnson with 172, Pearland with 164 and Austin Lake Travis with 230 to round out the top five.
Charles Patton led the Bucs with an eighth-place time of 15:52.9, followed by Diego Moya in 16:04.5 for 15th place.
Trace Whitley came in 22nd place in 16:19.7, Trevor Kuhlman crossed the finish line in 16:28.0 for 28th place and Masson McFeeters took 28th in 16:28.0.
Also competing for the Bucs were Jack Lower (17:07.2), Jack Davies (17:17.3), Trenton Whitley (17:19.4) and Giovani Diaz in 17:37.0.
The Lady Bucs competed Saturday but did not have enough runners for a team score.
Jordan Harvey led the way with a time of 20:48.0, Ava Andress finished in 20:54.7, Amira Walton had a time of 21:25.0 and Juliana Funk completed her race in 22:32.0.
Bucs JV takes 2nd at Needville: The Brazoswood Bucs junior varsity team placed second with 41 points Thursday at the Needville Invitational at Seabourne Creek Park in Rosenberg.
The Bucs had six runners finish in the top 18 times; all were personal bests.
Tanner Mitchell led the way with a sixth-place time of 20:01.04, followed by Brayden Smith in 20:02.51 and Eric Garrison in 20:08.95.
Brandon Woodsantos placed 12th in 20:28.54, Ty Lozano’s time of 21:44.42 was good for 17th and Gael Saddler Pena followed in 21:52.49.
Other runners for the Bucs included Ben Pottratz (30th, 23:31.79), Luke Pottratz (32nd, 23:31.79), Nicholas Reinhardt (36th, 23:47.14), Nico Cortez (38th, 23:48.01), Roberto Vasquez (39th, 23:54.62) and Michael Riley (57th, 27:08.89).
Brazosport’s Miguel Martinez had the second-best time in the meet with a personal-best time of 19:34.25. Angleton Christian’s Dimitri Kraft led the Warriors in 24:13.95, a personal best, and Columbia’s Eward Villegas led the Roughnecks with a personal-best mark of 28:27.87.
The Lady Bucs did not have enough runners for a team score, but Kaitlyn O’Bryan finished with a runner-up time of 14:36.05, and Kerrington Sparkman took third place in 15:12.70.
Also running for the Lady Bucs were Penelope Mulholland (10th, 15:36.40) and Michaela Gutermuth (18th, 18:19.43).
Columbia placed third with 68 points in the girls JV race, followed by Sweeny with 104 points for fourth and Brazosport in sixth with 147 points.
Madeleine Haas led the Lady ’Necks with a seventh-place time of 15:34.01 and Karmen Hanzik’s 15th-place time of 16:55.00. Both times were personal bests. Other Columbia runners included Mayson Tumlinson (21st, personal-best time of 18:30.93), Zowie Belgrade (22nd, personal-best time of 18:36.25), Presley Potter (23rd, 18:47.73) and Jennifer Zavala (34th, 20:35.90).
Mamie Chambliss led the Lady Dogs with a personal-best time of 18:26.79 for 19th place, and Karley Paniagua finished with 28th place in 19:48.00.
Also competing for Sweeny were Jovianna Bermudez (31st, personal-best time of 20:07.07), Kori Dike (35th, personal-best time of 20:37.19 and Isabella Wolford (38th, personal-best time of 21:10.30).
For Brazosport, Aile Galvan’s time of 18:49.34 for 24th place led the Lady Exporters. Other runners included Brooklynne Ford (46th, 22:42.21), Sarah Juarez (47th, 22:56.39), Nathaly Garcia (49th, 24:36.48), Katherine Gonzalez (52nd, 25:18.10) and Brooklyn Brushingham (53rd, 25:18.12).
West Brazos competes in Needville: The West Brazos girls and boys competed well Thursday in the Needville Invitational.
On the girls side, Kendall Sobotik placed fifth with a time of 18:14, and Avery White followed in 15:31 for 14th place. Other runners included Grace Saragoza (23rd, 16:14), Adalyson Johnson (24th, 16:47), Bernice Rodriquez (26th, 16:59), Hallie Hernandez (31st, 17:20), Faith Barnett (33rd, 17:25), Adalyn Johnson (52nd, 18:40), Braylan Slimp (53rd, 18:42), Natalie Goodman (58th, 19:09), Britt Hyatt (61st, 19:27), Isabella Saragoza (68th, 20:03) and Neveah Venton (73rd, 21:01).
Diego Garcia led the ’Bouts by placing ninth with a time of 13:20, followed by Truitt Hanzik finished 11th in 13:27. Rounding out the team’s runners were Eric Gregory (39th, 16:05), Logan Maus (46th, 16:340), Zadin Taylor (61st, 17:39), Jacob Kelley (75th, 18:39) and Coby Ringgold (99th, 22:54).
