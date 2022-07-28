Two Danbury players were named to the Blue Ball/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A all-state baseball team, announced Wednesday evening.

Third baseman Max Kroschel made the all-state third team and pitcher Kadin Munson was named to honorable mention.

Kroschel averaged .451 with 32 hits in 71 at-bats, 31 runs and 26 RBIs. He slugged .676 and had an on-base percentage of .576 during his junior year with the Panthers.

Munson enjoyed a 9-1 record with a 1.70 ERA during his senior season as the Panthers top pitcher in the rotation.

He struck out 102 and allowed 38 hits over 66 innings. Opponents averaged .153 against Munson — who will play for the University of St. Thomas next year.

The two players led Danbury (11-1, 25-4) to a District 24-3A title this past season and to the second round of the UIL 3A playoffs.

Corpus Christi London’s Kade Budd was named the player of the year honors.

Budd was 10-2 with a 0.95 ERA with 122 strikeouts in 88 innings in leading CC London to the state title.

