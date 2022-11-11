DANBURY — Four student-athletes who have left their respective marks on Danbury athletics throughout their high school careers are eager to do the same at the collegiate level.
Seniors Jesse Garner, Grace Bracken, Riley Jamison and Hannah Hodge each made it official Thursday that they would play collegiately in front of friends, family and faculty members inside Danbury High School.
Garner will attend Schreiner University for volleyball. Bracken signed with Blinn College, Jamison will go to Schreiner and Hodge chose Hill College — each to play softball.
Senior track runner Adan Lewis signed with Texas A&M on Thursday night. His story will be in Tuesday’s print edition of The Facts.
JESSE GARNER
The scenery at Schreiner attracted Garner; the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference school is in Kerrville, northwest of San Antonio. Schreiner is under the direction of new head coach Jeremiah Tiffin, with whom Garner has connected well.
The Mountaineers were 11-19 overall this season and 4-12 in the conference. The hope is to play right away, but Garner was unclear of the school’s plans for the right-side hitter.
The senior wraps up a four-year starting career with the Lady Panthers, and her final season was the most memorable. She was part of a senior group that guided the Lady Panthers program to three playoff appearances and the first regional appearance since 2002.
Garner has been an honorable mention, second team and first team All-District 24-3A selection throughout her career.
“Starting in my freshman year, it was new with new coaches. It was a good season, but it doesn’t compare to this year,” Garner said. “The girls this year were all super close than the previous years.”
Danbury volleyball coach Kevyn Trammell praised Garner for her leadership throughout the year in Trammell’s first season with the Lady Panthers. Her leadership skills will guide Garner in college.
“It’s going to help me stand my ground, keep working to be better and be a leader on that team eventually,” she said.
Garner is leaning toward studying business management but also aspires to be a coach.
GRACE BRACKEN
Bracken is another Lady Panther who started as a freshman and has been the backbone of the program behind home plate. Her goal is to be a starter in her freshman year at Blinn College.
“I am a hard worker, and I never stop working. I am always running, lifting weights or studying the game, and I think that will help blossom at Blinn next year,” Bracken said. “I’m hoping that after two years at Blinn, I can mid-major at a D-I school.”
Blinn’s success is what drew Bracken to the Brenham-based school.
The program has been under the direction of veteran coach Rick Church, who has led the Buccaneers to 19 Region XIV Conference tournaments. His overall record is 906-416.
“He is really impressive. They make it to the regional tournament every year, and they have made it to nationals five times,” Bracken said. “They are a competitive school, and they will push you both physically and mentally, which is something I am looking for.
“I don’t want to be coddled when I go to college. I want to push myself to my limit and expand from there. They are going to be hard on me, but they’re also coaches who will love you and wish the best for you, and that’s what I love about them.”
When Bracken started on varsity her freshman year, she loved the challenge of catching for All-District 24-3A pitcher Amelia Hatthorn. By her sophomore season, Bracken was the district’s defensive player of the year. She averaged .287, slugged .585, hit five home runs, drove in 35 runs and had a .980 fielding percentage. Bracken was co-defensive player of the year last season.
“I love the challenge, and I don’t know why,” Bracken said. “I think playing select ball at such a high level made me comfortable going into my freshman year on a team that made state the previous year. I wanted that state title my freshman year … and to make a name for myself at Danbury.”
Bracken is undecided on what she will study but is leaning toward nursing.
RILEY JAMISON
Jamison has a connection with Schreiner University head softball coach Melissa Hansen — the former Sweeny and Danbury softball coach for 21 seasons. Hansen taught at Danbury with dual-enrolled students, Jamison said.
“She had talked about a coaching job at Schreiner, and when I started the recruiting process, I sent her an email and she invited me to one of her camps,” Jamison said. “I fell in love with the coaching staff and the campus.”
The Mountaineers finished 16-27 overall and 12-9 in SCAC play, but Jamison was confident the program would improve under Hansen’s guidance.
“They’re going to be successful, and I am excited to be a part of that,” she said. “It’s comforting to know I have her that I can count on and feel that I am not too far away from home.”
Jamison will be entering her third year on varsity. She has played second base and outfield and was the designated player last season and earned all-district first team honors.
Jamison will study something in the English field and be a professor someday, she said.
HANNAH HODGE
The former Alvin High School student-athlete met a coach on the Rebel’s staff, and the ball got rolling from there. She visited Hillsboro and fell in love with the small school.
“It is very small, just like Danbury,” she said.
Hill College is coached by Allora Miller, who is in her third year at the Division II school. She and Hodge connected quickly, stayed in contact throughout the summer and Miller offered the Lady Panther a scholarship Hodge felt she could not turn down.
The Rebels finished 23-25 overall and were Region V North tournament qualifiers last season.
Hodge is the Lady Panthers’ second baseman and might be asked to man third, which Hodge felt iffy about but will accept the challenge.
Hodge is comfortable attending a small school. The senior left Alvin following her freshman year because the 6A school was too big. She also needed surgery on her wrist and had her freshman year cut short to two district games because of injury and the COVID pandemic.
“I came out of my shell when I got here,” Hodge said. “When I moved here, everybody was welcoming and made me feel like I belonged here and had a family.”
While her time at Danbury has been a roller coaster of emotions, she praised the support from athletics director Rusty Sample and his wife and Danbury coach Julie. Hodge was rejected by the UIL following her transfer to Danbury and had to settle for playing on the junior varsity team, which was heartbreaking for Hodge.
While Hodge loved softball, the sport consumed her and contributed to a void in her social life and mental health during her junior year, she said.
“I felt like I was failing at that point, so my parents and I felt like high school softball wasn’t cutting it my junior year, and we decided to take a step back,” Hodge said. “I felt like if I didn’t take a step back, playing college softball probably wasn’t going to happen.”
The break from the sport made Hodge realize there was more to life than softball, allowing Hodge to build on herself as a high school student.
Fast forward to this upcoming season, and Hodge has a spot on the Danbury team under first-year coach Jack Brown and assistant Kelsey Ahart.
“I haven’t known them for long, but I love both of them so much, and I think they are going to be great for our program,” Hodge said. “And I am excited to come back and be a part of that.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.