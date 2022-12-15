WEST COLUMBIA — The longest-tenured head football coach for the Roughnecks in about 30 years announced he resigned from his position at Columbia High School.
Brent Mascheck confirmed to The Facts on Thursday evening that he has stepped down as the school’s head football coach and athletics director after seven seasons.
His last day was Thursday, he said, citing wanting to spend time with family as the leading factor to his decision.
“I have been very selfish the last 20 years, and I need to take some of that selfishness away and spend more time with my family,” he said. “… Being able to see my grandkids and see them growing up — which I didn’t get to spend much time with my kids — is going to be the most important thing.”
Mascheck still has family in his hometown of Shiner as well as the Yoakum area and plans to move back there, he said. Mascheck also might have a coaching opportunity, but added, ‘we’ll see.’
“It was tough, especially to look those kids in the eye — we talk to them all of the time about how we are family, and we are — and I told them that I am going to be pulling for them,” Mascheck said. “When they play next year, their No. 1 fan will be me.”
The ’Necks made the playoffs in four of Mascheck’s seven seasons — including three of the last four years — and were bidistrict champions last year following the team’s upset win over top-seeded North Forest. Mascheck ends his Columbia tenure with a 40-32 overall record and 18-22 in district play.
“I am very proud of what we accomplished at Columbia, and I really do mean that,” Mascheck said. “… I think we built a brand of toughness to the programs, and on the football side, I’ve been told by a lot of area coaches that we have played about how tough and physical our kids were and how much respect they have for the program, and I am proud of that.”
When Mascheck was AD, Columbia saw success within the last calendar year. Every sport except for one advanced to the playoffs, including the softball team advancing to the regional final for the first time since 2013. The Lady ’Necks volleyball team also won their first district championship and finished 12-0 in district play for the first time in program history in the fall.
“I am proud of all the coaches who worked here with me,” Mascheck said, “because those were the guys who did the work. I got the fame or the blame, whatever you want to call it, but those assistant coaches and head coaches of other sports are the ones who put in the long hours and Columbia is blessed to have an unbelievable coaching staff.
“But Columbia is also blessed to have some unbelievable kids.”
Mascheck’s seven-year run made him Columbia’s longest-tenure head coach/athletics director since Ed Derrich from 1980-93.
“I am really going to miss the Columbia and Brazoria communities,” Mascheck said. “It has been overwhelming today with all the texts and phone calls I got from people wishing me well. We have a saying, ‘Once a Roughneck, always a Roughneck.’ And I really do believe that.”
The Roughnecks marked Mascheck’s third head coaching gig. He came to Columbia following four seasons at Tidehaven, where he finished 19-25 and went 37-47 in seven seasons before that at Columbus.
A graduate of Southwest Texas State — now Texas State — Mascheck’s other coaching stops included Luling High School straight out of college and defensive coordinator at Terry and Foster.
While Mascheck announced he was leaving Columbia, Columbia-Brazoria ISD Superintendent Stephen Galloway said nothing had been officially written and could not comment too much on Mascheck’s decision. He confirmed that the district would wait until after the Christmas break to announce an interim coach/AD or start the hiring process to fill the position.
“There are a lot of positives with coach Mascheck,” Galloway said. “… We have been pretty successful in football and have had some good coaches. His tenure is the longest since 1988, and I think that speaks for itself.”
