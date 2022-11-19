GEORGETOWN — Brazosport’s Randon Fontenette worked his magic on offense, but it was a trick from Lindale that doomed the Ships.
The Eagles overcame turnovers on their opening three drives to claw their way back, then used a fake punt to turn the tide of the game Friday in eliminating Brazosport, 42-28, in their Class 4A, D-I, Region 3 Area round contest at Bernard Birkelbach Field.
Lindale trailed 21-14 at the half, but a 15-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Clint Thurman to wideout Ethan Moriarty tied the contest late in the third quarter.
After holding the Ships, Lindale looked as though it would have to punt for the first time when it faced fourth and 10 from its own 30. Instead of kicking, a called run by the punter went for 18 yards, energizing the Eagles and leading to a 16-yard scoring run by junior Wyatt Parker to give Lindale its first lead of the game, 28-21, barely a minute into the fourth quarter.
Brazosport wasn’t done, as a desperation pass by Fontenette to Taric Goins for 34 yards set up the Ships at the Lindale 11-yard line. A scrambling Fontenette would make to the end zone from 7 yards away to knot the game again at 28 with 5:38 remaining.
Parker, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound junior, answered on the first play of Lindale’s next drive by ripping off a 68-yard run to put the Eagles back up front, then Patrick Daniels did the same after the Ships turned it over on downs, covering 61 yards to paydirt.
Fontenette scored three times in the first half, two courtesy of Lindale turnovers.
After a Darius Roberson interception of Thurman on the Eagles’ opening drive, Fontenette capped the drive with a 2-yard sneak to give the Ships a 7-0 lead with eight minutes, 46 seconds left in the opening quarter.
A fumble on Lindale’s next possession gave Brazosport the ball again, but a dead-ball, 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty pushed the Exporters back to their own 24, and they could not capitalize.
Thurman would throw his second pick of the contest, with Fontenette stepping in front of this one, and Brazosport was back in business. The senior quarterback rolled out and couldn’t find a receiver or opening to run on a fourth and 13 play, then stopped and threw back across the field to a well-covered Trae Galloway, who came down with it for a 23-yard touchdown.
A long kick return set up Lindale in Brazosport territory, and the Eagles got on the scoreboard when Daniels broke free for an 11-yard touchdown run to make it a 14-game. But Fontenette answered with some more magic.
After barely getting the first down on a fourth and 1 deep in his own end, Fontenette took the next snap and went 70 yards with it to rebuild the Brazosport lead to 14, an advantage they would take into the locker room.
The Ships (6-6) put together another drive into Lindale territory to open the third quarter, but consecutive offensive holding calls killed the march and forced a Brazosport punt. The Eagles would take control of the contest from there.
Brazosport ended its sixth straight trip to the playoffs without making it past the area round.
Lindale will advance to face Kilgore, which knocked off El Campo, 34-20, earlier Friday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.