FREEPORT
One night made up for the last 10 years of disappointment and performing below Brazoswood’s expectations.
A sea of blue and black swarmed the field as the clock hit zero. It was full of Brazoswood players between the ages of 4 and 7 the last time the Bucs played past their final regular season game.
For first-year Bucs head coach Joe Dale Cary, it was a Gatorade shower and an abundance of hugs as emotion overflowed a coach who has turned around a program in four months.
Brazoswood (3-3, 7-3) burned the boats Thursday night with a 52-24 win over Clear Lake (2-4, 5-5), clinching the Bucs’ first playoff berth since 2012.
“I’m just happy for Brazoswood and all the people this affects,” Cary said. “It’s certainly not about me, but it’s this community, our school, the people who have played here in the past that care about Brazoswood. Our coaches, our players, know all the people that put so much into it, man, it’s just a culmination of a lot of hard work and a lot of hours and to see it come to fruition.”
It’s all behind three words, “burn the boats.”
“I knew we had a chance to reach the postseason, I knew we had a team that was talented enough to do it, so it was just a matter of buying in and believing in each other and believing in what we were doing and we’re just getting better and better each week,” Cary said.
It was a vintage Brazoswood start.
A team determined to play up-tempo came out fast in the game’s first drive.
The offense used junior wide receiver Anthony Trevino out of the backfield in a pistol formation. Swing passes and triple-option reads confused the Falcons’ defense.
On a keeper from quarterback Isaac Ponce, he followed his lead block from Trevino as he walked into the end zone untouched.
It was a wrinkle that Cary added to the offense over the past few weeks and chuckled, wishing they started running triple option out of the pistol to begin the season.
Clear Lake scored, but Brazoswood did not flinch.
Instead, the Bucs threw a handful of quick short passes to wide receiver Kade Bengtson to keep the Falcons’ secondary honest and get closer conversion opportunities.
Ponce draw, Jose Trevino handoff, Anthony Trevino pitch, the offense caught Clear Lake off guard with who was getting the ball.
The defense made its own noise when Jayden Blackmon jumped the receiver’s route and housed it 28 yards as the crowd’s pop was getting louder after every score as the Bucs led 21-6 five and a half minutes into the game.
Clear Lake running back Elijah Harris was used early and often with runs of 4, 5 and 9.
Nine of the 12 plays were with the ball in his hands as he veered toward the left pylon and beat the defensive back to the spot. A two-point conversion cut the Bucs’ 15-point lead to seven, 21-14.
Following a 38-yard Sam Garcia field goal, the Falcons got the ball rolling with 26-yard Harris run. A 25-yard throw to wide receiver Rodney Searles set the Falcons up in the red zone and a chance to pull the game within three.
A sack from linebacker Croix Rivera set the Falcons back, forcing them to settle for a 25-yard field goal.
The black pebbles from the turf laid to rest after the teams combined for over 340 rushing yards in the first two quarters and Brazoswood with a 24-17 lead.
An offense that scored 40 or more points in the first six games had been well below its average, fighting to get into the 20s.
They were far from over.
After forcing a three and out on defense, Ponce faked a pass to Jose Trevino, flipped his hips and threw the other way to Bengtson, who had a slew of blockers prepared to pave the way.
As he dashed through the middle of the field, he outmuscled the safety and saw green for a 60-yard catch-and-run, extending the Bucs’ lead to 31-17.
The onslaught would continue as the Bucs added three touchdowns.
Ponce scrambled to his right and heaved an underthrown ball to Bengtson, who stopped, caught the ball and lunged into the end zone.
Repetition has been key between the pair since they were both brought up together during their sophomore year.
“He’s always been a good receiver, but I’ve seen the way that he’s really progressed over the three years I’ve played with him and into this year,” Ponce said.
It was only fitting for the two to connect a couple of times in their final home game.
Anthony Trevino scored the final two, a 12-yard reception to the pylon and a 62-yard touchdown to give the Bucs a 52-24 stranglehold. He finished the night with a season-high 112 rushing yards on six carries.
Jose Trevino has emerged as the top running back this season and finished his first season on varsity with 115 yards on 18 carries.
“I’m glad we could do what we did for the seniors this year,” he said.
Ponce finished with three touchdowns while throwing over 200 yards and rushing for another 100.
“He’s just such a tough competitor, Cary said. “I mean, he makes plays happen with his feet, he makes plays happen with his arm, and he makes our offense go, and now I’m just so proud of him.”
Brazoswood’s season will continue with the bidistrict round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. next Thursday against to-seeded Shadow Creek at Alvin ISD’s Freedom Field in Iowa Colony.
The focus is down from winning each play and going 1-0 each play. If we go 1-0 every play, at the end of the game, the scoreboard will take of itself,” Ponce said.
