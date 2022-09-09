Brazoswood is looking to go 3-0 on the season, Danbury is hoping to bounce back from its Week 2 loss and West Brazos squads Sweeny and Columbia are searching for win No. 1.
Here is a rundown of Week 3 games throughout Southern Brazoria County.
NORTHBROOK (1-1) AT BRAZOSWOOD (2-0)
The Bucs will try to go 3-0 to start a season for the first time since 2016 when they host Northbrook on Brazoswood’s homecoming game tonight. The Bucs defeated Calhoun, 19-14; Galveston Ball, 16-12; and Lamar Consolidated, 21-9, to open the 2016 season — the Bucs started that year 4-0. Brazoswood is coming off a dominating 77-35 victory over Baytown Sterling, while the Raiders also won a 27-14 victory over Aldine last week. The 77 points were the most B’wood has scored in a game since putting 63 on the board against Lamar Consolidated in 2014.
Brazoswood will be facing a team in the early stages of a rebuild.
In Northbrook’s win last week, senior running back Marquell Hannah led the Raiders with 122 rushing yards on three carries — each going for a touchdown. Junior back Jonathan Ramos was 11 carries for 60 yards, and sophomore Kaiden Green scored the other touchdown on a seven-carry, 69-yard night.
Hannah, linebackers Angel Reyes and Dade Delva and quarterback Brandon Dillard highlight the 11 returning starters.
The Raiders had been marred in a 41-game losing streak before last week’s win. Before that, the last Northbrook win came in 2017.
The Bucs had been in a similar position before; now, they are looking to go 3-0 to start coach Joe Dale Cary’s tenure.
Tonight’s game at Hopper Field will be broadcast at brazosportisd.net. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
DANBURY (1-1) AT BAY AREA CHRISTIAN (1-1)
The Panthers will look to rebound from last week’s 12-9 defeat to Anderson-Shiro. Bay Area is coming off a 61-0 win over KIPP Generations Collegiate last week.
Seven players have a rushing touchdown for the Broncos, led by two each from Scott Farine and Corban Whittington. The sophomore Farine leads Bay Area with 129 yards on three carries, followed by Whittington with 86 yards on 12 carries and freshman Cade Griffin with 14 carries for 81 yards. Senior linebacker Kade Sink is the heart of the Broncos’ defense with a team-high 21 tackles, 11 solo and four tackles for a loss.
BROOKSHIRE ROYAL (2-0) AT IOWA COLONY (1-1)
The second game of a four-game homestand for the Pioneers will take place at Alvin Memorial Stadium. The Pioneers won their first game in program history last week in their second contest, defeating KIPP Sunnyside.
A pair of sophomores run the Falcons’ offense. Quarterback Ashton Robinson is 25-of-50 passing for 313 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions this season. Running back Zakai Anderson is the lead back for the Falcons with 268 yards on 38 carries and a pair of scores. Senior wideout Antonio Page is Robinson’s top receiver with 10 catches for 126 yards and a touchdown.
SWEENY (0-2) AT HEMPSTEAD (1-1)
The Bulldogs are searching for their first win of the season after losses to Bay City, 68-0, and Van Vleck, 34-21.
Hempstead is coming off a 69-13 loss to Boling last week in a game that saw the Bobcats muster 85 yards of offense and 2-of-14 on third downs.
Statistics for Sweeny’s game against Van Vleck were not available.
The Bobcats returned 12 starters from last season’s winless squad. Floyd Ragston (275 yards, two touchdowns passing; 248 yards and one rushing touchdown last season) is Hempstead’s more weapon. He can also be a receiver, a position that saw him catch 16 balls for 331 yards and a score last season.
This is the second consecutive season Sweeny has started 0-2, with a win against Hempstead last year serving as the team’s first win.
BRAZOSPORT CHRISTIAN (0-1) AT LOGOS PREP (2-0)
The Eagles were the lone Southern Brazoria County team to take a Week 2 bye. BCS lost its season opener, 61-33, to Fort Bend Homeschool. The Lions have outscored teams 81-49 through their first two games.
Saturday COLUMBIA (0-2) AT RANDLE (2-0)
The Roughnecks will travel to Richmond to take on Class 5A Randle for a Saturday afternoon game.
The ’Necks are coming off a 33-15 loss to former district foe Brazosport last week as the team continues to improve with its young running back group.
Despite the two early losses, the Roughnecks’ defense has had plenty of contributors, led by senior Clarence Thomas’ team-leading 31 tackles. Junior Daxton Newell has also played well with 24 tackles and a pass defensed.
Turnovers have been the main culprit for the ’Necks through the first two games, including three in last week’s loss to Brazosport, one of those leading to an Exporters’ score.
Randle is coming off a 30-24 victory last week against Calhoun and will play in its home opener Saturday.
The pass-heavy team is led by junior quarterback Leo Garza, who is 38-of-68 for 680 yards, 12 touchdowns and one interception. Cortney Brown is the team’s leading receiver with 15 receptions for 253 yards and three scores. Sophomore Jaxon Montelongo has 189 receiving yards on 13 catches and four touchdowns.
It will be a good test against Columbia’s secondary, led by Kai Castile (10 tackles, three passes defenses, one interception), Jamarcus Higgins (19 tackles) and Justin Cottrell (11 tackles, one pass defensed).
