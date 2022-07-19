It didn’t turn out to be a trip that the SBC Brazoswood Babe Ruth 13 to 15-year-old All-Stars expected as they went 0-3 at the Babe Ruth Southwest Region Tournament last weekend at Camden, Arkansas.
After finishing third last year, the closest Brazoswood came to a win was Friday in an 11-9 loss to Magee, Mississippi. Following were a 12-1 and 18-0 loss to Sylacauga, Alabama, on Saturday and Wharton on Sunday.
“We were young and less experienced than the competition we faced,” manager Jesse Hibbetts said. “We faced some pretty tough teams who were much older and physically older, so it was rough. Those last two games were rough, and in both of those games, it was the first inning where we just had trouble giving up a lot of runs. With that, we could never recover. A lot of that was inexperience and just being young.”
Against Sylacauga, Hudson Hibbetts drove in the sole run for Brazoswood and against Wharton, Jackson Closs broke up a no-hitter.
“You know, despite the way we played, some players played pretty well like Hudson Hibbetts, who went 3-of-6 with four RBIs and, of course, Jackson Closs broke up the no-hitter against Wharton,” Jesse Hibbetts said. “But also Tyson Murphy played well enough to get a couple of hits, and he played well defensively at second but struggled at the shortstop position. Preston Hollingsworth and Matthew Dickson pitched well, and each got some hits in the series.
“One kid, Clayton Macon, pitched in two games and is not a hard thrower, but he was effective against some hard-hitting teams like Sylacauga and Wharton. Overall, I thought we didn’t hit the ball as I thought they could. It was a rough go on Sunday; I will tell you that.”
Sylacauga won the Southwest Region and will represent the region in the World Series in Virginia.
“At the end, I just told them we faced some good teams and what they needed to take away was a learning experience,” Jesse Hibbetts said. “And in order for them to keep improving, keep working on those things that hurt us the most. If they want to play high school ball, they will be faced with taking care of some of those issues that hurt us in those games, whether pitching, defense or offensively. Just get stronger, faster and continue working at it.”
The last Babe Ruth team to advance to a World Series was in 2017.
