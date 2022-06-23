DANBURY — Kevyn Trammell has felt her calling is returning to coach high school athletics, and Danbury presented her with an opportunity to do that.
The nine-year coach and Wichita Falls native’s journey took her to the Southern Brazoria County school to be the Lady Panthers’ next volleyball coach.
“I am super pumped about it,” Trammell said. “I think it is a good move for me. You know if it is right, then it’s right. It feels like this is my calling.”
Trammell’s career began as the swim coach at Alvin High School, then she returned to Wichita Falls to be the head soccer coach for Hirschi High School. She earned the District 3-4A coach of the year during the 2016 season when the team won its first district title in program history.
After two seasons, Trammell headed south to be the girls soccer coach at Santa Fe for a year and led the Lady Indians to the Class 5A playoffs. She moved north to the Dallas area to lead Farmersville’s 4A girls soccer and cross-country programs in 2018-19.
“No matter what sport it is, swimming, soccer or volleyball, it is a team effort,” Trammell said. “Like my mom always said, ‘You don’t have to like everybody, but you have to love them.’ And that is how a team works.”
Since then, Trammell has set down roots in the Brazosport area for the last three years as a teacher and coach for Brazosport ISD, namely Lake Jackson Intermediate. However, she has wanted to return to teaching and coaching high school.
“Danbury called me back in April,” she said. “I like the small community, and I don’t know if you have more willingness in athletics to work harder in small schools, but it is a different feel in the smaller school.
“I coached soccer in 4A and 5A schools, and at 4A, you can tell the difference.”
At Lake Jackson Intermediate, Trammell continued to be versed in coaching several sports, including volleyball, basketball, soccer, cross-country, track and tennis.
“If you can coach one athlete, you can coach any of them,” she said.
Trammell has volleyball experience dating back to her playing days in high school and at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
She inherits a Lady Panthers program that advanced to the playoffs for the second straight season in 2021 with an 8-6 District 24-3A record for fourth place in the standings.
The program has qualified for the postseason in six of the last seven seasons, excluding 2020.
“I haven’t watched any film on them yet, but I did look up their season, and they had a pretty strong team,” Trammell said. “I think we only lost a small group of seniors. I am hoping to finish better in district this year.”
Trammell is the fourth new Danbury athletics coach since the end of the 2021-22 school year. Danbury also has new coaches in football, girls basketball and softball.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.