Prizes galore await lucky anglers as the 2022 CCA Texas STAR Tournament kicks off today.
With a red and blue tag division, the first five anglers who catch a red-tagged redfish in the red tag division will win a 2022 Ford F150 Texas Edition XLT Super Cab to go along with a Haynie 23 Bigfoot with a Mercury 150 L Pro XS Optimax and Coastline Trailer.
There are about 600 miles of Texas coastal waters where 60 red-tagged redfish can be found.
The next five anglers who turn in a red-tagged redfish will win a 23-foot Bigfoot Coastline Trailer with a 150-horsepower Mercury motor.
The first three with a blue-tagged redfish will walk away with a 2022 Mowdy 22-footV boat with a Mercury L Pro XS Optimax and Coastline Trailer.
Six more anglers who catch a blue-tagged redfish will receive a $750 Academy Sports & Outdoors gift card.
Anglers who catch a prize-winning fish should clip the tag then release the redfish back into the Gulf. The winning fisherman then turns the tag in to an official CCA Texas STAR weigh station to claim their prize.
Anglers will also get an opportunity at the Inshore and Offshore Divisions.
On the Inshore Division, the heaviest sheepshead, gafftop or black drum will secure a 2022 Shoalwater 19-foot Cat Boat with a 115-horsepower Mercury Motor & McClain Trailer. In essence, there will be four runner-up prizes with each species.
For the Offshore anglers, the heaviest kingfish, dorado, ling or red snapper will win a 2022 Hoffpauir Polaris Ranger Crew 570EFI Polaris Pursuit Camo, Big Tex Trailer and a STAR trophy.
Anglers must be registered to the CCA STAR Tournament to claim a prize.
Youth divisions are open to registered angers 6 to 10 and 11 to 17 years old who weigh in the heaviest gafftop or sheepshead, which will win them scholarships worth $25,000 to $30,000.
Additional scholarships worth $20,000, $15,000, $7,500 and $2,500 also will be given away to youth competitors.
The tournament runs until Sept. 5. For information or to register, visit startournament.org.
