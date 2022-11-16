In their first game in program history, the Iowa Colony Pioneers defeated Houston Kashmere, 57-46, Friday in a non-district boys basketball game at Iowa Colony High School.
The Pioneers trailed 23-17 at halftime but rallied with a 32-point third quarter to take a lead they would not relinquish.
Haydon Caston scored a team-high 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting, followed by 12 from Robert Greene and 12 from Kamal Henry. Caston also grabbed four rebounds, dished three assists and recorded eight steals.
Angleton opens season with win: Led by Majestic Ford’s 20 points, Angleton opened the 2022-23 season Friday with a 63-46 victory over Heights.
Ford finished 8-of-13 shooting from the floor and recorded four assists.
Sophomore Braydon Campbell contributed 17 points, Kwame Roy had 12 and Michael Martinez finished with eight. Roy led the team with nine assists.
State champs improve to 4-0: Angleton Christian, the defending 2021-22 state champions, raced out to a 4-0 record with a pair of wins last weekend.
The Warriors defeated Danbury, 72-52, Friday at Danbury High School.
Three Warriors scored in double figures, led by Angleton transfer Atavion Sullivan’s double-double night of 32 points on 11-of-19 shooting and 13 rebounds. Jacob Soria also had a double-double by scoring 18 and grabbing 13 boards. Raylan Bosquez contributed 10 points.
For Danbury, three players scored in double figures, led by Gio Torres with 16 points, 12 from Mason Ahart and 11 from Austin Whitaker as part of his double-double performance snatching 10 boards. Jace Flora added nine points, seven rebounds and four steals, and Torres finished with seven rebounds.
Angleton Christian defeated Legacy Prep Christian Academy, 53-35 Saturday, to get its record to 4-0.
Carter Smith led the Warrior with 14 points, followed by 11 from Kaleb Miranda and 10 each from Sullivan and Soria — who each finished with seven rebounds.
Bucs fall in season opener: Brazoswood lost 73-39 Friday to Fulshear in its 2022-23 season opener.
Derek DeLeon led the Bucs with 14 points, followed by Colton Naquin with 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Nick Reyes contributed seven.
