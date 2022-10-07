DANBURY — It’s been a plethora of bandages and crash course minutes in Danbury.
Panthers star running Kamrin McKinney has been battling multiple injuries since Week 2, Swiss-army knife Michael Goudy’s impact has diminished throughout the season and a key cog on special teams will be joining them on the sidelines.
The Panthers are seeking their first win in District 14-3A, D-II and momentum that has escaped them since their 43-point win in Week 1 when they host Rice Consolidated (0-2, 2-4) tonight at Humber Field.
“Preparation is key to make sure they’re confident in themselves,” Danbury head coach Chance Barlow said. “So make sure they’re so confident in this team and prepare week in and week out and give them the confidence they need to go out there and perform on Friday night.”
The Panthers’ offense has not scored double-digit points in the last five games.
Third-string quarterback sophomore Jace Flora came into last week’s 52-8 loss to Van Vleck. He was 3-of-6 passing for 49 yards and tied for the team lead in rushing with 28 yards on eight carries and a touchdown.
Barlow praised his poise and confidence.
Senior Mason Ahart will start today at quarterback, where he has started the last four.
Ahart has been capable with his arm and legs. He was the team’s leading rusher in two games, including a 155-yard effort against Bay Area Christian.
When Goudy was available last week, he rushed for 28 yards on two carries. He had consistent playing time after missing a few games to an injury at the beginning of the season.
However, neither McKinney nor Goudy will suit up for the Panthers today.
“We’re hopeful that maybe Kamrin and Goudy will be healthy for probably the last two weeks. I don’t think they’re going to be ready to go for this one or the East Bernard game,” Barlow said.
Expect senior running back Trent Peltier to get most of the carries.
“We have to make our people on the ground control the clock ... ,” Barlow said. “We don’t want to go at their pace; we want to have control and make them play at our pace.”
Senior wide receiver Caleb Warner gave the Panthers a spark with more than 100 kick return yards on four attempts last week but was banged up in the second quarter and looks to be out for today’s game.
“It’s going to be another couple of weeks for him,” Barlow said.
Because of injuries, Barlow believes his team has yet to put together a four-quarter effort.
“We didn’t compete, we weren’t really in the game for four quarters like we competed for a quarter or half, but we just kept getting the short end of the stick,” Barlow said.
Meanwhile, the Raiders are coming off a 42-27 loss to Brazos and have dropped three of their last four.
The Raiders are led on the ground by sophomore running back Dyren Johnson, who ran for 128 yards last week and gave the Panthers fits in their 2021 matchup.
“You can tell he hit the weight room. He runs really hard, is very versatile and catches passes in the backfield. He’s dangerous,” Barlow said.
Senior quarterback Rafael Herrera is coming off a two-touchdown performance last week, but Barlow believes his defense can contain him.
“I think the more uncomfortable we make him, the greater chance we have for turnovers,” Barlow said.
He thinks Danbury can have success up front. He wants to keep the Raiders’ runs within the tackles and not let them get to the outside, where they can have open space to run.
The Raiders will test the Panthers’ banged-up secondary, and keeping up with the Raiders’ speed will be critical, Barlow said.
“It’s gonna be a huge challenge for our back end, but if they come out and do their job and execute, I think we will have success on defense,” he said.
