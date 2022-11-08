Angleton 45, Kempner 7
Ang 21 14 7 3 — 45
FBK 0 0 7 0 — 7
Scoring Summary
First quarter
A — Deseahn Thomas 9 run (Shaun Neibert kick), 9:30.
A — Thomas 3 run (Neibert kick), 5:11.
A — Kariyan Boniaby Goins 17 pass from Adrian Ewells (Neibert kick), 4:41.
Second quarter
A — Thomas 7 run (Neibert kick), 9:54.
A — Ernest Rodriguez 1 pass from Reagan Cade (Neibert kick), 5:04.
Third quarter
A — Thomas 24 run (Neibert kick), 6:17.
FBK — Antonio Jacobs interception return (Steven Hernandez kick), 0:31.
Fourth quarter
A — Neibert 23 field goal, 10:25.
FBK A
First downs 10 21
Total yards 163 346
Turnovers 3 2
Rushing yards 24-65 26-191
Passing yards 98 155
Com/att 12-25 13-22
Penalties 4-40 8-65
Fumbles 1-1 0-0
INT 2 2
Individual leaders
Rushing: Deseahn Thomas 9-83-4, Adrian Ewells 4-37, Elijah Simmons 2-29, Jamarcus Shockley 7-24, Jarius Walker 3-13, Reagan Cade 1-5. FBK, Corban Evers 6-14-2-53-0, Grayson Green 5-9-0-46-0, Javon Goss 1-2-0(-1)-0.
Passing: Ewelles 10-18-1-142-1, Cade 3-4-1-13-1. FBK, Giovanny Blanco 6-22, Evers 8-20, Abulraheem Durosinmi 2-11, Goss 2-9, Konya Spears 4-6, Green 2(-3).
Receiving: Kariyen Bonaiby-Goins 5-60-1, Aaron Grear 2-55, Bryce Duron 2-20, Shockley 1-14, Austin Stallman 1-3, Talon Moten 1-2, Ernest Rodriguez 1-1-1. FBK, Edrion Gray3-44, Antonio Jacobs 4-24, Ikenna Ekwem 2-13, Luke Maxson 2-10, Goss 1-7.
Brookshire Royal 38, Columbia 10
BR 3 7 21 7 — 38
Col 0 7 0 3 — 10
Scoring Summary
First quarter
BR — Mauricio Diaz 42 field goal, 2:22.
Second quarter
RB — Zakai Anderson 4 run (Diaz kick), 4:15.
C — Trevon Lewis 33 run (Cole Gotcher kick), 1:17.
Third quarter
BR — Avery Robinson 35 pass from Ashton Robinson (Diaz kick), 7:27.
BR — Antonio Page 24 pass from Robinson (Diaz kick), 3:35.
BR — DaShawn Adams 44 pass from Robinson (Diaz kick), 2:22.
Fourth quarter
C — Gotcher 27 field goal, 8:28.
BR — Anderson 2 run (Diaz kick), 4:08.
C RB
First down 11 14
Total yards 243 362
Turnovers 2 0
Rushing yards 43-226 32-133
Passing yards 17 229
Com/att 4-11 10-19
Penalties 5-23 3-16
Fumbles 1 0
INT 1 0
Individual leaders
Rushing: C, Naqualyn Grice 3-20, Blake Osteen 2-6, Kavion Lewis 1-1, Trevon Lewis 16-105-1, Major Marshall 1-1, Tate Thrasher 4-1, Jaheim Campbell 16-92. BR, Malik Hooker 2-13, Zakai Anderson 30-120-2.
Passing: C, Thrasher 4-10-1-17-0, Marshall 0-1-0-0-0. BR, Ashton Robinson 10-19-0-229-3.
Receiving: C, Lewis 1-10, Campbell 2-1, Mudassir Abdullah 1-8. BR, DaShawn 3-80-1, Avery Robinson 1-35-1, Antonio Page 3-62-1, Justin Cryer 1-17, Anderson 4-59.
