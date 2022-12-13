SWEENY
Lady Dogs first-year head coach Naroda Knox felt his team let their District 26-4A opener Friday to Stafford slip away, a loss that snapped their a 14-game district win streak.
While Iowa Colony fought to take away another district win, the Lady Dogs prevailed.
Sweeny saw its 44-29 lead with 4:15 remaining in regulation shrink to five, but the Lady Dogs held on for a 47-41 win Tuesday night at Sweeny High School.
“We are where I thought we would be,” Knox said. “I thought we would be 2-0, we let one slip away, but going into this week, I thought we had to win one of these games to keep ourselves in a good position to compete for a playoff spot.”
The game came down to free throws.
Sweeny finished 8-of-25 at the line, but Iowa Colony’s 10-of-22 mark was the difference to coach Brandi Justice as her team had 12 missed foul shots in a six-point loss. Missed free throws were a concern Justice voiced after her team’s win Friday against Columbia.
“We were not knocking down shots, so we were attempting to get to the rim, but those free throws killed us. We have to shoot better from the line,” Justice said. “We have to learn how to punish teams from the free-throw line. They put us there, and we have to learn how to punish them and that comes from being young and a bit inexperienced.”
Still, the Lady Pioneers (1-1, 3-10) didn’t go quietly. The team closed a 34-25 third-quarter deficit to within five, 34-29, on buckets by Elizabeth Cornelius and Janyah Johnson one minute into the final quarter.
Sweeny looked to put the game away thanks to a 10-0 advantage over the next 4:25 as the Lady Dogs kept Iowa Colony off the board during that span. Three straight scoring possessions by the Lady Dogs helped their cause — transition baskets by Ma’rya Quarles and Alyssa Fitts and a Quarles putback. A bucket by Alecia King and Shaylee Robinson’s putback with 4:15 left pushed the Sweeny lead to 44-29. However, the Lady Pioneers took advantage when Robinson fouled out with 3:35 remaining in regulation.
“Two games in a row, and it didn’t bite us today as much as it did on Friday,” Knox said. “Those girls play hard, but we are coming along. We are still not where we should be, but we have a lot of pieces.”
Zia Willett grabbed a rebound and was put on the line when Robinson fouled her on Willett’s putback attempt. The sophomore deposited both shots for the team’s first points since Johnson’s transition bucket.
Robinson hitting the bench for good triggered a 12-2 outburst by the Lady Pioneers. Iowa Colony survived a technical foul when Sweeny missed both foul shots and turned the ball over on its possession, resulting in a transition bucket for Payton Watson. A free throw by Watson and a foul shot by Willett closed the gap to 44-35. A layup by Charlize Lagard, foul shots by Willett and Watson and a bucket by Cornelius made it a 46-41 game with 9.9 seconds left.
However, Iowa Colony’s 6-of-13 showing in the fourth quarter from the charity stripe was the team’s kryptonite.
The two teams meet again Jan. 20.
“I felt like it was an evenly matched-up game,” Justice said. “I felt like they had solid bigs; I think their best big fouled, my best big fouled out, they have a solid point guard, and we have a solid point guard.
“But it is on when they come back to Iowa Colony.”
Sweeny took a lead it would not relinquish beginning in the second quarter of an otherwise close affair.
Both teams were tied at 15 with 3:14 remaining in the first half when the Lady Dogs went 3-of-6 shooting from the floor while the Lady Pioneers struggled to convert any second-chance points on six offensive rebounds in their final seven possessions of the half.
Quarles got the Sweeny run going with a transition basket at the 3:06 mark, and Fitts converted both ends of a one-and-one to push the Sweeny lead to 19-15. Robinson deposited a point, and Woodard dropped in two points in transition to make it a 22-15 advantage. An offensive board by Woodard led to the sophomore connecting under the basket with 33.2 seconds left to conclude the 9-0 Sweeny run and give her team a 24-15 advantage at the half.
“I thought we have been rebounding the ball well the past two games and getting a lot of turnovers, so it was something we were expecting, we just can’t finish at the basket, and it is killing us,” Knox said. “To be honest, we haven’t had our best combination of girls on the floor yet this year, mainly because people are getting used to a new system.”
Cornelius led the Lady Pioneers with 12 points, followed by eight from Johnson before she fouled out. Rogers added five before fouling out, and Watson contributed four points.
“Watson is scrappy, and I love her hustle on defense,” Justice said. “She is averaging about five to six steals a game. That plays hard.
“Rogers plays hard; we just have to get her a little more body control. She has been fouling out in pretty much every game.”
For the Lady Dogs, they will turn their attention to Columbia for a Friday night showdown in the Battle of the San Bernard. Fitts will look to play a big part. The former post converted guard had 12 points Tuesday night, and Woodard added 11.
“I think they are better than they know,” Knox said. “We lost two guards from last year, and they carry the team, accounting for 70 percent of the points. Our best scorer, we had from the point to a shooting guard.
“… But I think they’ll be all right.”
