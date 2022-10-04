ANGLETON
The Tribble sisters have been well ingrained into the Angleton Christian volleyball program.
Libero Ambryn Tribble has spent the previous two seasons sitting and observing as her older sister, Ashtyn, led the Warriors to district titles and deep postseason runs.
This year, it’s the younger Tribble’s turn to lead the way on one of the youngest teams in the county.
The Lady Warriors have just one senior and seven underclassmen on the roster.
Tribble has felt the pressure being designated captain, but the players look up to her whenever they need help.
“They don’t know where they’re supposed to be in the lineup because they’re new and they need help, and so I help them out and I tell them where they’re supposed to be and what they’re supposed to do,” Tribble said.
The 5-foot junior has carved her own path, a walk head coach Suzy Ford has been with every step of the way since Tribble joined the volleyball program six years ago.
“She literally could walk underneath the net without touching it,” Ford said.
Tribble has been learning how to be a leader throughout the season and getting positive responses from her teammates. During the team’s game Sept. 26, Ford saw her leadership on the court.
“I saw her trying to pick up the girls and motivate them, so that made me proud of her,” Ford said. “Someone has to be the coach on the court because we can’t go on the court, and so we need someone to do that, and I saw her the other night in the game do that, and so that really stood out to me.”
Ford has known Tribble since she coached her in junior high and has seen her growth, she said. Now Tribble and her teammates are learning together.
“I think this is kind of how we are learning to be a team this year,” Tribble said. “We lost our whole starting lineup last year and it’s made a complete change. I think that right now we’re working on more of our mental standpoint than the actual physical game.”
Tribble has seen refinement from the Warriors throughout the year and thinks they can continue to prove themselves.
The Lady Warriors are 3-5 in TCAL District 6-2A play and 5-9 overall. They have split their last four games.
“I think we’re starting to prove ourselves more because we would have never thought we would have been this good,” Tribble said. “I think we’ve improved a little bit as a team.”
It was not until her friends started playing volleyball that that she hopped on the bandwagon, and she considers it one of the best choices she has ever made, Tribble said.
She first had to overcome a misconception about the sport, she said..
“I thought only tall girls could play, she said. “I didn’t really think I would fit in. I didn’t think I could play in the front row. I thought it was all about hitting; I never thought about digging or passing.”
The Tribbles’ volleyball paths crossed when Ambryn began high school volleyball. The sisters’ personal relationship blossomed once each were on the same team at the same time, Ambryn Tribble said.
“We both played in the back row. She was libero and I was the backup libero, and so I’ve always looked up to her with her passing and she was always a superb defensive player,” Ambryn Tribble said.
Leading up to this year, she did not watch volleyball games outside of her own until Ford took the team to a Texas A&M volleyball match in August.
“I just kind of started watching our games, and it’s helped a lot because of their communication and they never get down or get mad at each other,” she said.
Ashtyn Tribble has moved from the middle of the court in Angleton Christian’s gym to the white seats to the left where fans sit.
“Sometimes watching it is hard for me just because I want to be out there playing, but it’s also really cool because whenever we first started playing, I felt like I was kind of mentoring her and the other younger girls a bit,” the elder Tribble said. “So now just seeing things that I did during the games they started doing. So it’s cool to know that some things I kind of passed down to her.”
