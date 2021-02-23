Back on the court for the UIL Class 4A Region IV bidistrict round, the Columbia Roughnecks will have an uphill battle against 15th-ranked Corpus Christi Miller.
Columbia (7-12) and Miller (18-3) will play at 7 p.m. today at Goliad High School.
Tickets may be purchased at goliadisd.org under the Goliad Events Tickets menu.
In the playoffs for the 11th season in a row, the Roughnecks had an opportunity to get some workouts in before tonight’s showdown in spite of last week’s weather and power challenges.
“We were able to get some practices in, which was an issue for everybody, and we will get one in today as well,” Columbia fourth-year head coach Henry Valladares said Monday. “For most of these practices, it was about us just getting up and down the court and getting the ball back in our hands. We wanted to make sure that we could get our touch back, but we focused more on just us getting back into a rhythm. We also watched some film on Miller and they don’t do anything that we haven’t seen this year so far.”
The Roughnecks (5-7) finished fourth in District 25-4A and faced state-ranked Stafford along the way, as well as La Marque and Brazosport, two other quality programs.
“I told the guys that Miller is ranked in the state and I was telling the guys that they are very talented athletically and physically, but that our district has prepared us for opponents like that,” Valladares said. “With Stafford, La Marque and Brazosport, we had to earn every bucket and every rebound. But also playing teams like Sweeny and Bay City, they also played very physical games against us. So the preparation is there for us.”
The ’Necks have six seniors on the team — Zade Stroman, Jamaurion Woodard, Trent Ward, Trevon Gee, Evan Weeks and Wesley Moore — and they will have to play well for the Bulldogs to stay with the Buccaneers.
“I just want to see them play hard, and for most of the season, we gave ourselves a chance in most of these games this year because we played together,” Valladares said. “Our mentality will be to leave it all on the court, and with six seniors, we have to be the harder-working team by diving for loose balls or doing whatever it takes.”
Some top performers for Miller are 6-foot-2 Andrew Body, 6-foot-5 Maliki Winn and 6-foot-1 Lonnie Adkism.
“That No. 0 (Adkism) is just a sophomore and is also one of the top receivers in the state,” Valladares said. “Their No. 10 (Body) is the quarterback as well and is very physical.”
Miller finished 12-0 in District 26-4A.
“They have a lot of good players and some role players who come in and give good minutes,” Valladares said. “These are good guys who know their roles and do their jobs well. But this is a team that reminds me of Brazosport, but with more size. They are very athletic.”
Besides having to play hard, the Roughnecks will have to be patient with their own game, making sure they do the little things to make it better for themselves.
“I am confident that we are going to have one of our better games of the year, and if we do we will give ourselves a good chance,” Valladares said.
In the area round, the winner will face either Pleasanton or Fredericksburg.
