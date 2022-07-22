Coming home has always been the plan for Candyce Carter, and she made that official June 17 when she signed with Lake Creek High School in Montgomery.
It’s been more than a decade since the 2011 Sweeny High School graduate lived in the area.
“I had accepted a job at Lake Creek High School where I will be an assistant softball coach,” Carter said. “I’ve wanted to get back to Texas because my sister is there with her family, and it just kind of happened. They are a great program, four years in, and they already won a state championship in softball, so it just seemed like a good move for me.”
Carter was coming off a five-year stint at Barbe High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana. She led the Class 5A program to a 2021 state championship.
“I was blessed with a good class and a good pitcher,” Carter said. “I actually went to Barbe to be an assistant coach, but the head coach decided to move on, and they asked me to be the interim,” she said. “I had taken that job to get a breather and have a life because, in college, I didn’t have a life. But I am a Carter, and we don’t do things 50 percent, so I took it full speed ahead, but it wasn’t easy.”
After four seasons as a Sweeny Lady Dog, Carter took a chance at San Jacinto Junior College, where she continued to develop and eventually landed a ride at Lamar University in Beaumont.
At Lamar, Carter was a two-time All-Southland Conference player. She started 108 out of 109 games in center field and averaged .318 in her senior season.
With the idea of being a coach someday, Carter’s first stop was the University of Louisiana-Monroe as an assistant.
Not long after, Carter took her coaching to McNeese University, where she also earned her master’s degree.
“I learned a ton at McNeese University, and I thought I would stay in college coaching my whole life,” she said. “But when I got to Barbe, it just opened up a lot of new things for me to be able to accomplish, and what was most important was to teach life through softball.
“To make girls become women by making good choices and to be strong and independent. In high school, I could mold them better because they allowed me to mold them in any shape if they knew that you cared about them and loved them.”
After a bout with Crohn’s disease during her time at McNeese, Carter knew she needed to wind it down a bit, which prompted the move to high school softball.
“It was the best five years I spent there, and I enjoyed it,” she said. “I had done it for my health, but it ended being my best decision for my career because I decided how I wanted my program to look. We won a state championship, we built a culture and had a handful of girls head to college and continue playing softball.
“But prior to that season, we had gotten hit by Hurricane Laura, and a lot of Barbe was destroyed. So to bring that state title to that part of Louisiana was just so positive. It ended up being our driving force because we were doing it for our community.”
Her first head coaching gig at Barbe culminated in a 111-32 overall record.
“I knew it would be an adjustment, but I think I learned more from the kids than they learned from me sometimes,” Carter said. “Because they taught me about patience and understanding and I was a bit headstrong and young.”
Carter feels like life has come full circle now that she is back in her home state.
“Life has had its ups and downs, but it’s been great because I have one of the best families I could ask for,” she said. “That with great friends, I love my career, but I have never wanted to alter from what I wanted to be like my dad. I’ve wanted to be a coach, play on the biggest stage, take on as many challenges as I could and have done that.”
