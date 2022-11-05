Gio and Diego at state.psd

Brazoswood cross-country runners Diego Moya, left, and Giovani Diaz pose before Friday’s UIL Class 6A State Cross-Country meet at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

 Contributed photo

Two Brazoswood cross-country runners finished their high school careers in the sport Friday at the UIL Class 6A State Cross-Country Championship at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

Seniors Giovani Diaz and Diego Moya represented the Bucs against a field of 150 runners.

Diaz ran with a time of 16:39.9 for 61st place, and Moya placed 80th in 16:51.0.

Both improved on their places from last season’s state meet. Diaz placed 65th, and Moya ended in 90th place.

Both runners ended their careers as four-year varsity competitors.

Their careers included being members of a Brazoswood program that won its first district title in 26 years and back-to-back district championships for the first time since 1993.

Austin Vandegrift’s Kevin Sanchez was the individual state champion after crossing the finish line in 15:26.3, and Southlake Carroll won the state team title with 62 points, topping Vandegrift’s 81.

