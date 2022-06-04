CLUTE — Brazoswood FFA shooting coach Chase Watson has a young team heading to this year’s state tournament, but he believes there is enough talent for the shooters to finish in the top 10.
“You never know. It is always a new day,” he said.
Brazoswood has three shooters, Clayton Nugent, Joshua Olson and Kade Cartmill, who qualified for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Ag Clays 381. The competition takes place Monday and Tuesday at the National Shooting Complex in San Antonio.
Check-ins and practices are slated for Sunday. Trap shooting is at 2 p.m. Monday, and sporting clays is at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Brazoswood has competed at every state competition since 2008, including the last four years under Watson, he said.
“My strong shooters this year are probably Clayton Nugent or Kade Cartmill,” Watson said. “This year is pretty tough because we only have three shooters. We won’t have a drop score, which would be your fourth shooter. So every one of them is going to have to show up and shoot their best. I am hoping we fall in the top 10.”
Factors Watson believes his shooters will have to get accustomed to the heat and looking directly into the sun for about an hour and a half Monday.
“The other thing we will have to play with is the wind, and probably the biggest impact is staying mentally focused,” Watson said. “The best thing I have been told about this game is that it’s 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical.
“As soon as they see that they missed one bird or that one clay drop, it devastates them, and it’s like it’s the end of the world to them.”
Shooters compete in groups of four, with the three individuals with the highest point totals counting toward the team’s score. Shooters not competing in a foursome will compete as individuals.
In trap shooting, competitors will fire at 100 targets total. Each shooter will face four rounds of 25 single targets.
In sporting clay shooting, competitors will face 10 rounds of 10 targets, launched two at a time.
In trap shooting, targets always move away from the shooter, while the targets can come from different angles in sporting clays.
The shooters didn’t have to reach a certain level at a specific tournament or record a qualifying score to get to the state competition. They qualify for state as long as they compete at the major shoots during the year.
Brazoswood has competed in seven invitationals and two major shoots this season, Watson said.
“Kade ended up being ninth in the major shoot in Houston for sporting clays and has won two of the invitationals,” Watson said. “And Clayton has won one of the invitationals.”
A shooter can qualify for the national competition in October, but they must win the state qualifier, Watson said.
“That would be awesome. I would be tickled to death if someone made it,” Watson said. “But just seeing the competition we have had this year, I don’t think it is going to be our year, but we do have a super young team.”
Nugent is an incoming junior, Cartmill will be an eighth-grader next year and Olson finished his freshman year. Cartmill and Nugent will be making their second state appearance. Last year, Cartmill was the drop score with a 70 and Nugent finished with a 69.
“For Josh, this is his first year, Clayton is in his second year and Kade, I want to say that this is his fourth year,” Watson said. “Kade’s older sister (Ashlynn) was on the all-state female championship team that we had four years ago.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.