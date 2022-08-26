Pearland’s Corey Kahn, left, and Landon Karel kneel in the outfield during a pitching change in the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday against Nolensville, Tenn., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa.
Pearland’s magical season has ended a win short of its second-ever trip to the United States Championship game.
The 12U all-star team fell to Nolensville, Tennessee, 7-1, in the semifinal round of the loser’s bracket Thursday night at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Nolensville will play Honolulu, Hawaii, in the United States championship game Saturday.
Pearland, the Southwest Region champions, finished 3-2 in the Little League World Series and ended the season with a 17-2 overall record. The third-place finish in the nation and fifth in the world ties the team’s finish in 2015 — the last time a Pearland team advanced to the World Series.
Pearland opened the game with a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Kaiden Shelton’s single to center field scored Jacob Zurek, who hit a leadoff double to start the game. The Southwest champs mustered five hits after that off Nolensville starting pitcher Drew Chadwick. Nolensville took the lead in the bottom of the first, thanks to a grand slam by Josiah Porter off Pearland starter Austin Cummins. Cummins went three innings, allowing five runs on six hits, and Zurek pitched two innings of relief.
The Pearland team advanced to the Little League World Series for the fourth time. The team consisted of Manuel Castillo Jr., Malachi Clark, Landon Karel, Shelton, Zurek, Jacolby Mayberry, Jackson Wolfe, Ford Hill, Ethan Richardson, Corey Kahn, Cooper Arbaugh, Cohen Hartman and Cummings. Head coach Aaron Cummings was assisted by Rob Zurek and Andrew Solomon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.