FREEPORT
It’s not about how you start but how you finish.
Brazosport had the lead in three of the four sets in Tuesday night’s non-district matchup with Wharton, but the Lady Exporters lost two of them courtesy of big rallies by the Lady Tigers.
The result was a 25-16, 15-19, 28-25, 25-17 victory for Wharton inside the E.E. “Flash” Walker Gymnasium at Brazosport High School.
The Lady Exporters (2-8) opened Game 1 with a 10-4 advantage but were outscored 21-6 the rest of the way. Brazosport jumped out to a 9-2 in the second set, but Wharton outscored the home team 23-10 to take a 2-0 set lead. Brazosport was tied at 15 in Game 4 but outscored 10-2 in the final 12 points to end the match.
“We just lack consistency right now,” Brazosport coach Arion Short said. “We have everything we need; we need to put it all together.”
The culprit was Wharton’s front line. If the Lady Tigers controlled passes to their hitters, there was little the Lady Exporters could do.
“We get caught watching the game and looking for someone else to do our job when in reality, we know what we are supposed to do. We have to get it done,” Short said.
In Game 1, Brazosport’s Torrijah Goins served three straight points to put B’port ahead, 7-3, with the last point coming on a Lizet Jimenez tip over the net. After regaining the serve, B’port got two points off Wharton miscues to push it to lead 10-4.
Then Wharton’s front line stepped up following the team’s timeout.
Kadyn Smith produced a kill, and Macayla Jackson’s kill pulled the score within 11-10 as part of a 6-1 run. Sinahyah Martinez served two points, one coming via a service ace to take a 12-11 lead.
The game seesawed until Diamond Sedillo gained serve to begin a 5-0 run, extending a 17-14 lead to 22-14.
Goins’ block gave B’port the serve, but Wharton had too much momentum as Jackson and Khelbi Mayberry each blocked a shot, and Jackson put the set away with a thunderous kill.
Serves by Kindra Lopez, Aubrey Martinez and Goins raced Brazosport out to a 9-2 lead and forced Wharton to burn a timeout. Martinez’s quick-fire serves threw Wharton off guard as the sophomore registered a couple of aces during her turn on the line.
The Lady Tigers, however, crawled back into the set. The team knotted the set at 19 following Smith’s kill with Sinahyah Martinez serving. Martinez — who regained serve after a Smith kill — served the set’s final eight points, including an ace during the run.
J’Honesty Smith registered a kill, Wharton recorded a block and Smith gave Wharton a 2-0 set lead with another kill.
Game 4 saw Wharton jump out in front, 4-1, with tips at the line by Martinez and two from Mayberry. The Lady Tigers kept the lead until Aubrey Martinez was on the line to serve three straight points for a 13-12 lead — two of those points came on kills from Goins.
Both teams traded points until Wharton broke away with the game knotted at 15.
With Jackson serving, the Lady Tigers scored the game’s next six points to lead 21-15. Alaya Williams had a block and a kill on the same point, Brazosport committed back-to-back errors and Jackson recorded an ace during the run.
Coming out of a Brazosport timeout, Williams tipped a point at the net and blocked another B’port shot to push the lead to 21-15. A service error on the 24th point put the game away.
The Lady Exporters led in Game 3, but this time came out with a win to stave off a Tuesday night sweep.
With Lopez on the line, Brazosport led 5-0, with the run including an ace and Goins’ tip at the net.
The Lady Exporters eventually pushed the lead to their largest margin of the night, 11-1. Goins registered a kill to give Martinez the serve and received a pass from Lopez a few points later for a kill.
Wharton closed within 20-13 after B’port was called for a double hit, but the Lady Exporters held on to make it a 2-1 game.
Deja El-Amin saw more playing time in Game 3, registering a block to give Brazosport a 16-6 lead, and produced a kill in Game 4. She displayed the most confidence at the net of all the Lady Exporter hitters Tuesday night.
“Deja is growing, and with increased playing time, her confidence is increasing,” Short said. “She is going to be huge for us if we can get her the ball.”
Despite the long runs for the Lady Tigers, Short could count on her backcourt to keep numerous volleys alive.
“They are the core of our team. Emily (Dohle), Lizet, Torrijah, when they are back there, they can hold it down,” Short said. “That is going to be the key for us. If we can be smarter with our sets and get them a little higher, our third balls are also killing us. We have to be smarter with that.
“As for the backcourt, their work speaks for itself.”
The Lady Exporters will look to rebound Friday when they host Aldine. Brazosport opens district play next Tuesday in a home game against La Marque.
