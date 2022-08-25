The boys from Pearland are one win away from the United States championship game at the Little League World Series.
Corey Kahn pitched three innings of one-run ball, and the offense behind him smacked three home runs to beat Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, 8-4, Wednesday, in a rematch of the World Series opener at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The Southwest Region champions will face Nolensville, Tennessee, at 6 p.m. today. The Southeast Region champions were blanked by Honolulu, Hawaii, 13-0, Wednesday night. The West Region winners advance to the U.S. championship game to await the winner of the Southeast and Southwest contest at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Both teams scored three runs in the opening frame Wednesday, but Pearland took a lead it would not relinquish off the bat of Jacob Zurek with a solo home run over the center field wall in the second inning.
That’s all Pearland needed, beginning with starting pitcher Kaiden Shelton rebounding from his tough first inning with a pair of shutout frames in the second and third.
Then Kahn did the rest.
He greeted the Mid-Atlantic champions with a hit by pitch but induced back-to-back fielder’s choices and an inning-ending groundout in the bottom of the fourth inning.
A leadoff double came around to score in the bottom of the fifth to close the deficit to 6-4, but Kahn minimized the damage by striking out Brody Dull with a runner on first.
After his offense added two runs in the top of the sixth, Kahn ended Hollidaysburg’s run at Williamsport by striking out the first two batters in the sixth inning and getting the final groundout at short to end the game.
Pearland pushed its lead to 6-3 in the top of the fifth inning when Manuel Castillo hit a two-run home run off Mid-Atlantic pitcher Jackson Boob.
After Mid-Atlantic drew within 6-4, Shelton put the game out of reach with his second homer in as many games — this one a two-run shot. That hit extended the Pearland lead to 8-4 in the top of the sixth.
Shelton had another strong night at the plate, batting 1 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Zurek batted 3 for 4 with three runs scored and a run driven, and Castillo and Malachi Clark each drove in a pair.
Khan’s stat line consisted of one run on two hits in three innings in relief. Shelton also lasted three innings, surrendering three runs on five hits.
Pearland put three runs up in the first inning on a wild pitch to score Zurek and a two-run double by Clark. Hollidaysburg answered with a sacrifice fly, a bases-loaded groundout and an RBI single to knot the game at 3.
