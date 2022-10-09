DANBURY
Danbury entered the season with big goals, but to help achieve those, motivation and a positive mindset were much-needed ingredients for success.
Under a first-year head coach and a senior middle hitter leading the way, the Lady Panthers believe they have those elusive pieces.
Lady Panther Sadie Meeks senses a different feel to this year’s team in her third season at the varsity level.
“We bond because we are a team playing together,” Meeks said.
That bond has helped bring a positive mindset to the program, Meeks said, something coach Kevyn Trammell strived for when she took the job this year. Following last week’s win, Trammell said the team wants to finish as the No. 2 seed in the district.
They certainly have a chance to do that.
Entering play today, Danbury trails Boling and Brazos by one game with four to go. East Bernard looks to have the district wrapped up with its 77th consecutive district win last week. However, the other two schools are within reach for Danbury, and a positive mindset has them believing in themselves.
“I feel like this is the best we have ever played,” Meeks said. “We’re trying to win as much as possible and go to every game with a positive mindset. East Bernard is our biggest competition, and everybody’s mindset is usually, ‘Oh, it’s East Bernard; they are going to beat us.’
“So they are going to beat us if we are going to have that mindset, but if we have a positive mindset, we can approach it as, ‘It’s just another team; we can do it.’”
Throughout the season, Trammell, who previously taught and coached at Brazosport ISD, brought motivational sessions to her players. Every week in practice, a player brings something motivating to the team, including a quote or a story. The new tradition began after the first week of practice in August.
“I feel like we all get along a lot better than last year,” Meeks said. “This year, we have learned who each other is, and when we are on the court, it is just about volleyball with the team that we have. Not about anything else.”
Meeks thought the Lady Panthers season had been going well under Trammell and with a few new players in the lineup. Danbury has a talented offense with senior and 2021 first team all-district selection Jesse Garner and junior honorable mention selection Brynlee Auer and Meeks, a second-teamer last season, is the anchor as the team’s middle blocker.
“I feel like she disciplines us a little better, and she focuses on the things we need to work on rather than just working on everything,” Meeks said. “She’ll make us do one drill for a long time instead of bits and pieces of the little drills.”
During the Lady Panthers’ District 24-3A win against Hitchcock last week, Trammell had talked about Meeks’ struggling with a shoulder issue that wasn’t allowing her to attack the ball like she should. The shoulder is something Meeks has dealt with for a few years, the senior said, but she has persevered through it.
“I was told it might be an AC joint sprain, so any upward movement and swinging always made it hurt,” Meeks said. “I have always been kind of scared to fully swing, but it’s been like that since my sophomore year, so I have tried to push through it.
“And I think I have. Yesterday (against Hitchcock), I actually hit the ball instead of going halfway.”
Meeks doesn’t know how she has been able to push through the pain, but she tries not to think about it.
“Growing up, I didn’t play, but I did play in middle school. I’ve always liked playing it because it’s a sport and I like the ball. It’s a good way to let anger out,” Meeks said.
The Lady Panthers have four games remaining, beginning today against East Bernard. Meeks and her teammates have a goal they want to meet, and a positive mindset is a start to reaching that goal.
“We all pump each other up, and we are all positive toward each other,” Meeks said. “We want to go farther than the first round of playoffs this year, and that’s our goal.”
