WATER POLO
The Bucs and Lady Bucs water polo teams won their inaugural UIL bidistrict matches Tuesday against Clear Falls at Friendswood High School.
The top-ranked Bucs (22-0-1) defeated the Knights, 18-4, for their 11th straight win.
Brazoswood ended the first quarter with a 10-0 lead and cruised the rest of the way as 13 Bucs scored a goal, led by Mason Potter with three goals and an assist.
Luke Mixon and Hayden Donley each scored twice, and Collin Pyeatt recorded two assists.
The No. 5-ranked Lady Bucs (17-3) won their match over Clear Falls, 22-6, thanks to a 12-2 lead in the first half.
Mallory Kesler led the way with seven goals and three assists, followed by three goals each from Minnie Tran and Sarah Gambrel. Tran also had two assists. Alex Sparkman tallied four goals and an assist.
The Bucs will play North Shore in a Class 6A, Region II Area round matchup Saturday. The Lady Bucs will face Baytown Sterling on the same day.
VOLLEYBALL
Lady Bucs fall to Springs
Brazoswood dropped in the District 24-6A standings Tuesday following a 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 14-25, 12-15 loss to Clear Springs.
Olivia Stringer led the Lady Bucs (4-5, 22-16) with 22 kills, followed by 15 from Landrie Heble and 14 from Reagan Blank. Celeste Edling produced six kills.
Blank served three aces, Heble recorded two blocks and Olivia Mulholland collected 55 assists.
Macie Riley had 23 digs, Blank finished with 13, Stringer had 11, Mulholland had 10 and Brooklyn Baker recorded eight.
The loss moved Brazoswood to fourth place with three games remaining.
Lady ’Bouts face Clute: The West Brazos Lady ’Bouts competed last week against Clute.
The seventh-grade A team tamed the Lady Cougars in straight sets, 25-21, 25-19.
Rylea Dent and Morgan Broussard each produced three kills.
Strong serving helped the Lady ’Bouts as Broussard recorded four aces, and Iimilah Stroman, Kennedy Thrasher and Leigha Longbotham each contributed two.
The seventh-grade B team fell to Clute, 25-22, 25-19.
The eighth-grade Lady ’Bouts A team beat the Lady Cougars in straight sets, 25-22, 25-18.
Kylie Stavinoha had two aces, and Gracie Raley, Jolee McDonald, Emma Geery and Kayleigha Busch each had an ace.
Irie Kinney had four kills, Raley had three, McDonald finished with two, and Lexi Tumlinson, Emma Wallace and Geery each contributed one.
The West Brazos eighth-grade B team won in three sets over Clute.
The Lady ’Bouts struggled from the service line but pulled together. Standout players included Jessalyn Flores, Kellie Keen and Rhyana Woodard.
seventh-grade A team wins West Brazos tourney: The West Brazos Junior High volleyball teams had a good showing in their home tournament Saturday.
The seventh-grade A team won the West Brazos tournament, beginning with a 26-24, 23-25, 15-11 win over Sweeny, and the Lady ’Bouts swept Bay City, 25-15, 25-17.
Stroman was the team’s top server with 23 attempts on the line. Broussard followed with 21 serves made. Broussard and Stroman each recorded six aces.
The Lady ’Bouts seventh-grade B team rebounded from a loss earlier in the week by winning Saturday’s tournament.
The Lady ’Bouts served to victory against Sweeny with Brooklyn Caldwell leading the team with the most consistent serves. Alyana Jaramillo, Kalee Watkins and Mi’lan Tipton were right behind her.
In the championship game, the Lady ’Bouts beat Freeport Intermediate, 25-17, 28-26, thanks again to great serving.
Kelsee Myers and Tipton led the Lady ’Bouts on the service line.
The West Brazos eighth-grade A team kept momentum going Saturday by winning the tournament.
The girls beat Sweeny in straight sets, 25-7, 25-19.
McDonald, Geery and Kinney each had one ace. Wallace and Kinney got two kills each, and Stavinoha, McDonald and Tumlinson each recorded one.
The Lady ’Bouts beat Freeport, 25-15, 12-25, 16-14. Kinney finished the tournament with three kills, and Tumlinson, Raley, McDonald and Geery each had one kill. Stavinoha and Busch had an ace each.
Other outstanding players were Emily Sharpe and Aleia Pierce.
The eighth-grade Lady ’Bouts placed third.
The team lost to Sweeny in three sets but defeated Freeport in two sets.
The Lady ’Bouts struggled from the service line. Kyndall Sobotik led the Lady ’Bouts with nine consecutive serves against Sweeny. Keen collected four aces during the tournament.
Alyssa Ashely produced a pair of kills.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Danbury runs in district meet
Danbury finished its season Wednesday at the District 24-3A Cross-Country Championship in Waller.
East Bernard won the boys version with 29 points, followed by Boling and Brazos, each with 59. East Bernard also claimed the girls title with 27 points. Brazos took second with 33, and Van Vleck finished third with 80.
Danbury did not have enough runners for a team in either race.
The Panthers were led by Colton Vrazel, who finished 19th with a time of 21:18.9. Jacob Spillars followed in 22:05.4 for 25th place, and Ben Peavy was the 32nd runner to cross the finish line, doing it in 23:42.6. Jace Martin took 34th with his time of 24:18.8.
Three Lady Panthers raced Wednesday, led by Alex Guyer, who placed 23rd with her time of 17:35.8. Lauren Sykora finished in 18:27.4 for 29th place, and Kimberly Calhoun took 32nd in 19:16.
