There’s no clear decision on when NFL teams will be able to have training camps and the fate of its regular season, but Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt said he will be ready for when the time comes.
“All I know is I’m preparing like it’s going to happen on time like normal, and I’m getting ready for training camp just like it’s going to happen at a normal time,” Watt said during a virtual press conference Wednesday. “As far as fans or no fans, obviously we always prefer to play in front of fans.”
Watt has two years and $33 million remaining on his contract — none of it guaranteed — but is focused on being in shape and staying healthy.
“My goal for every season is the same, it’s to do whatever possible to help the team win,” he said. “Obviously, No. 1, that means staying healthy. You have to be out on the field in order to help the team win. Then it’s to play at the peak physical level that I’m capable of — I mean, I know exactly what I’m capable of doing on the field.”
Like athletes at other levels, including high school and college, preparing for voluntary strength and conditioning programs, Watt has been complying with the safety protocols set out by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention while training to avoid contracting or spreading the novel coronavirus, he said.
“I’m trying to wade through all this information just like everybody else,” Watt said. “For me personally, I go to the gym, and the gym is obviously fully wiped down and there’s protocols in place and you’re not close to anybody, things like that.”
Motivation can be hard to come by, especially when most athletes are training by themselves or with a limited number of other people. Watt finds his drive in wanting to deliver Houston a Super Bowl, he said.
“I want to get past where we’ve been. That’s the whole goal,” Watt said. “It’s literally why I wake up, go work out, put in the time, put in the effort, put my body through this. If that wasn’t my goal, I wouldn’t keep doing this after these injuries. I would have shut it down a long time ago.
“But the goal is to bring this city a championship and that is why we’re putting in the work that we do.”
