FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS Nov 16, 2022 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save REGION III AREAClass 5AAngleton (9-2) vs. College Station (9-2)When: 7 p.m. FridayWhere: Cy-Fair FCU Stadium, CypressResale tickets: $6 for students, $8 for adults at berrycenter.net/cfisd-football/college-station-vs-angleton. $10 at the gate.Class 4ABrazosport (6-5) vs. Lindale (7-4)When: 7:30 p.m. FridayWhere: Bernard Birkelbach Field, GeorgetownWebcast: brazosportisd.net at 7:15 p.m.Presale tickets: $6 for students, $8 for adults at georgetownisd.org/Page/23590. $10 at the gate.Regional RoundTAPPS 1A, Division IIIBrazosport Christian (7-3) vs. Bracken Christian (9-2)When: 6 p.m. FridayWhere: Bellville Faith Academy SchoolTickets: $5 for students, $7 for adults at the gate. 