REGION III AREA

Class 5A

Angleton (9-2) vs. College Station (9-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Cy-Fair FCU Stadium, Cypress

Resale tickets: $6 for students, $8 for adults at berrycenter.net/cfisd-football/college-station-vs-angleton. $10 at the gate.

Class 4A

Brazosport (6-5) vs. Lindale (7-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Bernard Birkelbach Field, Georgetown

Webcast: brazosportisd.net at 7:15 p.m.

Presale tickets: $6 for students, $8 for adults at georgetownisd.org/Page/23590. $10 at the gate.

Regional Round

TAPPS 1A, Division III

Brazosport Christian (7-3) vs. Bracken Christian (9-2)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Bellville Faith Academy School

Tickets: $5 for students, $7 for adults at the gate.

