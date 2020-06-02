ANGLETON
Landris White’s success on the gridiron as a defensive end for Angleton and in the rodeo ring earned him an offer from Tarleton State University, one he gladly accepted.
“I had other college offers, but I figured it was the best way to get my education and further myself in steer wrestling,” White said. “I didn’t get any offers for football, but it just didn’t go that way.”
Though he’s been on the rodeo scene for only about two years now, White’s family is no stranger to the competition between man and steer, and they’ve had an immediate impact on his progression.
“My uncles have always steer wrestled and my dad rode bulls, but my dad didn’t want me to ride bulls so I did steer wrestling,” White said. “It’s a lot my uncles taught me and I’m still learning now. It’s not as bad as many think that it is.”
White loves the competitive nature of the rodeo and the excitement of trying to get the fastest time he can, he said. He also loves one other thing about it.
“Winning,” he said.
Leading up to his signing, White was being scouted before he met Texan head coach Mark Eakin and got the chance to experience the Tarleton campus before the coronavirus pandemic hit Texas.
He liked the recreation center where he could work out because that’s what he loves to do, and how the overall campus was, he said.
“I got in contact with them the Friday of spring break, but I was in contact with them before,” White said. “He already knew about me before, but when I met him face-to-face, he showed me around the campus and since no one else was there, everything was there for us to see.”
When it comes to practice, White trains like he’s at the rodeo so he’ll be fully prepared and focused for real competitions, he said.
“I take practice like a rodeo, but instead it’s just me and my family out here,” he said. “It’s for me to be prepared so when I do get to the rodeo, I’m not as nervous and can be at my best.”
With rodeos being a little different than normal collegiate athletics fans watch, White is riding under the Office of Rodeo Activities and the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association instead of the NCAA.
In college, rodeos consist of just region and nationals, but that’s all White needs, he said.
“My goal is always to win the region and go to nationals,” White said. “I want to win and be the best I can be.”
White will compete in the Southwest Region that consists of Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico schools. If he gets through the region, he’ll be able to compete in the College National Finals Rodeo.
